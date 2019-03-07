How to Stream Juice WRLD’s ‘A Deathrace for Love’

J uice WRLD is set to release his second studio album tonight. Titled A Deathrace for Love, the album is said to be his best release yet, and was preceded by the lead singles “Robbery” and “Hear Me Calling.”

A Deathrace for Love will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (March 7) or midnight ET on Friday (March 8) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Preview

Juice WRLD announced the album on Twitter on February 8. "I'm losing my mind and loving every minute of it," he wrote. "Just in time for the drop of the album… MARCH 8th…" Four days before the album's release, the rapper put out the tracklist, which includes 22 songs and guest features from Brent Faiyaz, Clever, and Young Thug.

Interscope A&R Aaron “Dash” Sherrod championed the rapper in a recent Billboard interview. Sherrod went as far as to compare A Deathrace for Love to the sophomore efforts by Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G. “It’s his Reasonable Doubt. His Life After Death,” he said. “One hundred percent, people are going to be talking about it for years to come.”

“You try to find those career artists: Who’s going to be the next Drake, the next J. Cole, the next Kendrick Lamar?” Sherrod added. “Right now, were seeing the new generation—your Juices, your Lil Uzi Verts, your Post Malones. New cats that look like they’re going to have some longevity.”