Kate Beckinsale Boyfriend: Is She Dating Pete Davidson?

Kate Beckinsale has been one of Hollywood’s biggest leading ladies for years. She currently stars on the drama series The Widow, which is premiering tonight on Amazon. As a result, some fans may be wondering whether Beckinsale is in a relationship. Is the actress dating anyone? Read on to learn more.

Several outlets report that Beckinsale, 45, is dating comedian Pete Davidson. The pair were first seen together at a Golden Globes after-party in January. “They were being very flirty together, they were sitting very close on the outside patio seating,” a source told Page Six. “Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes.”

Beckinsale Is Reportedly Dating SNL Comedian Pete Davidson

Beckinsale and Davidson, 25, were then seen at one of the latter’s comedy sets in Los Angeles. E! News reports that Beckinsale even went backstage afterwards to visit him. “A few minutes before the show, Kate Beckinsale was dropped off in the back alley of the venue and went straight backstage,” a sourced revealed. “Kate rushed inside with her hand over her face. At the end of the show, Pete and Kate left together through the back door. Pete was holding Kate’s hand tight and led her to their waiting car. They were giggling together in the back of the car and having fun.”

While neither Beckinsale nor Davidson have confirmed their relationship, neither have done anything to squash the rumors. Beckinsale has gone as far as to respond to Instagram users who are criticizing her taste in men. One user wrote point blank: “Disappointed in your dating choices.” The actress responded by writing: “Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought rude to say.”

Beckinsale Was Previously Married to Director Len Wiseman & Has a Daughter With Actor Michael Sheen

A source close to Beckinsale told Us Weekly that she’s very much into Davidson. “Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type,” they said. “She likes young guys who make her laugh.” Beckinsale was previously married to director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016. She was also in a longterm relationship with actor Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003. They have a daughter named Lily Mo Sheen together. Lily, 20, is also an actress who has played opposite her mother in films like Click and Underworld: Evolution.

Davidson recently split from pop singer Ariana Grande. The couple dated for four months, and became engaged after weeks of dating. Despite being spotted hanging out with his ex-girlfriend Carly Aquilino, a source close to the comedian insists that he is deeply invested in his relationship with Beckinsale. “Pete only has eyes for Kate,” the source told Us Weekly. “She’s cool and fun. It’s long distance, but they’re taking it slow.”