Lori Loughlin’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lori Loughlin is an actress best known for her roles as Becky Katsopoulos on Full House and the Netflix revival, Fuller House.

Loughlin and her brother Roy grew up in New York. She started modeling at a young age and eventually moved to California. She is married and has two daughters and a stepson.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She’s Married to Fashion Designer Mossimo Giannulli & the 2 Have Been Indicted in a College Admissions Scam

Lori Loughlin is married to fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. The couple tied the knot in 1997, two years after they met. Giannulli started his eponymous Mossimo line in 1986 and he sold it to Iconix Brand Group in 2006.

On Tuesday, March 12, Loughlin and her husband were indicted in a college admissions scam. They have both been accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters attend USC by way of the school’s crew team but, in fact, neither of their daughters are actually athletes. Court documents reveal that the FBI recorded phone conversations had by Loughlin in which she discussed the scam.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston. Athletic coaches from Yale, Stanford, USC, Wake Forest, and Georgetown, among others, are implicated, as well as parents and exam administrators,” federal prosecutors said in a press release.

You can read the full documents below.

FBI Admissions Bribery Comp… by on Scribd

2. She Has 2 Daughters & a Stepson

Loughlin is a mom to two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella.

Olivia Jade is a makeup and beauty vlogger with her own YouTube channel and a collection at Sephora, while Bella is an aspiring actress. Bella starred alongside Lori in the 2018 television movie, Homegrown Christmas.

Lori is also a stepmom to Gianni Giannulli, Mossimo’s son from a previous relationship.

3. She Has a Younger Brother Named Roy & Her Family Lives on Long Island

Loughlin was born in Queens, but she and her younger brother, Roy, were raised in Hauppauge in Long Island, New York.

Her family still lives in Long Island, but she lives in California with her family. She does travel for work but is sure to never be away from her kids for too long.

“I go up [to Vancouver] for a week, shoot [my part in] two episodes and then I go home for a week or two. It’s not a bad schedule at all — I’m really lucky. I made a deal with the producer early on: I said I couldn’t do the show unless they could block-shoot my stuff and get me out. He said he would and he has remained true to that since we started. That’s really the only way I can make it work for my family,” Lori told Newsday in 2015. She had been shooting When Calls the Heart at the time.

4. Her Dad Was a Foreman for the New York Telephone Company

Loughlin’s dad, Joseph, was a sergeant in the U.S. Army and fought in Korea. When he came back to the States, he settled down in New York and raised a family with his wife, Lorellee Loughlin.

Joseph Loughlin worked for the New York Telephone Company. When his kids were young and Lori had just started getting into modeling, he had very strict rules and told his daughter that school came first.

“My father said that if he saw any of my school grades dropping or changes in my personality or attitudes toward people, he was going to pull me out of modeling,” she told the New York Times in 1981.

Joseph Roy Loughlin passed away in 2007. He was 77 years old.

5. She’s Very Close to Her ‘Full House’ Family

Lovingly known to many as Aunt Becky, Lori Loughlin is extremely close to her on-screen family. Even after Full House ended, Lori remained in contact with her co-stars and has been especially close to her on-screen husband, John Stamos (Uncle Jesse) over the years.

It’s no surprise that Lori was game to join the cast of Fuller House when the show was revamped. She often posts photos and videos of herself with other cast members on her Instagram account.

“It’s pretty special. And in many ways, it was like no time has passed. Full House is one of the greatest jobs I’ve ever had, largely because of the friendships I made. It’s truly a family,” Lori told Closer Weekly of the Fuller House revival.

READ NEXT: Who Is Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli