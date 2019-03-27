Million Dollar Mile Obstacles & Spoilers

Million Dollar Mile, CBS’ newest obstacle course competition, has elements of American Ninja Warrior and TKO: Total Knockout. The competition promises to challenge contestants with “the most challenging course every designed,” which will include “elite athletes” trying to stop the contestants from winning, according to Reality Blurred.

The prize money is also quite impressive – the contestant to take home the ultimate prize will receive $1 million for every course completed. Although the prize money sounds steep, it actually speaks to the difficulty of the courses, as they are meant to be incredibly challenging and not so easily completed

As mentioned above, the CBS obstacle course will be reminiscent of ANW and TKO, but it’s especially similar to ANW because it will be “shutting down the streets of a major city”; American Ninja Warrior is filmed on city streets and locations across the country, though its course isn’t a mile long. Million Dollar Mile also hired a group of elite athletes tasked with one mission: stop the competitors from winning at all costs.

According to Reality Blurred, the show will be produced by Big Brother‘s producers, Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan’s Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in collaboration with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment. CBS has ordered a 10-episode season, and while the show was casting, they released a statement saying they wanted people of “all shapes, sizes and athletic abilities to test your strength, speed, agility, endurance and mental capacity.”

Rich Meehan said in a press release of Million Dollar Mile:

“LeBron pushes the limits of what’s possible on and off the court. He sets the bar very high, and we want to bring that spirit to this show. Our goal is to create something you’ve never seen before. From a genre-busting concept to cutting-edge challenges to a style like no other, Million Dollar Mile will push the limits of what’s possible in the unscripted genre.”

CBS reality TV executive Sharon Vuong also chimed in, stating:

“LeBron represents the epitome of strength, vision and determination — all skills one will need to complete this one-of-a-kind course where every runner has a chance to win $1,000,000,. Couple that with Allison and Rich’s unrivaled skill for storytelling and game, and we feel like we have a championship-caliber team.”

Million Dollar Mile premieres tonight, March 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will replace another new talent show competition from the network, The World’s Best, hosted by James Corden.

Tim Tebow will be the host and face of Million Dollar Mile, guiding both competitors and viewers through the physically demanding and challenging courses. Sports analysts Matt “Money” Smith and Maria Taylor will also be providing play-by-play commentary throughout the competition.

Tune in tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT to catch the season premiere of Million Dollar Mile, and let us know your thoughts on the show in the comment below!

