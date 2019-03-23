Powerball Drawing: Time, Channel & How To Watch on TV [March 23, 2019]

The Powerball jackpot is growing, which means more and more people are going to want to take part in the lottery tonight. But what time is the drawing going to happen and how can you watch it on TV tonight, March 23, 2019? We have all the details below that you’ll need on the Powerball time, what TV stations to watch, when the drawing will take place, and more. Please note that sometimes, TV channels that are supposed to show a live broadcast of the drawing decide not to broadcast it after all. If your channel did not broadcast the live drawing, you might want to keep a window open on your computer so you can watch the livestream.

Powerball Drawing Time

The Powerball drawing is every Wednesday and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. Eastern (9:59 p.m. Central.) The drawing is going to be broadcast on different networks depending on where you live.

You might want to have a live stream set up also, just in case your local station doesn’t broadcast the drawing. You can watch the live stream at this link.

Powerball Drawing TV Station & Channels

Different stations, like ABC, CBS, and FOX are broadcasting the drawing depending on your region. These channels may be updated, so please see Powerball.com for the latest information. Some cities may base whether they broadcast tonight on how large the jackpot gets.

To find out what channel number a specific station is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel number your station is on for you.

To find your city, just look for your state in the alphabetical list below and see if your city or state is listed beneath. As the jackpot gets larger, more and more local TV stations will be showing the drawing live.

Alabama & Alaska

Alabama and Alaska aren’t listed on Powerball’s site because the states aren’t participating in the Powerball. Find out more here.

Arizona

Arizona wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. However, the Arizona Lottery site has said in the past that players in Tucson can sometimes tune in to KOLD News 13 at 10:25 pm to hear the results.

Arkansas

Fort Smith – KFSM – CBS Channel 5

Jonesboro — KAIT — ABC/NBC Channel 8

Little Rock – KATV – ABC Channel 7

California

Powerball’s site doesn’t have a listing for California, but California does.

KDKA Channel 2 (CBS) – live

WTAE (Channel 4) – sometime between 11 and 11:30 p.m.

WPXI (Channel 11) – sometime between 11 and 11:30 p.m.

Colorado

Colorado didn’t have a listing on Powerball’s website. Colorado’s lottery site is here, but it doesn’t have a channel listed. The live stream might be your best bet.

Connecticut

Waterbury – CW WCCT – Channel 20.1

Delaware

Powerball’s website also didn’t have a listing for Delaware. Delaware’s lottery site, which is here, doesn’t list a place to watch on TV. The live stream might be your best bet.

Florida

Ft. Myers – Fox WFTX – Channel 4

Ft. Myers – WWDT Telemundo – Channel 43

Gainesville – ABC WCJB – Channel 20

Jacksonville – ABC WJXX Channel 25 and NBC WTLV

Miami – WSCV Telemundo 51 & WFOR/WBFS CBS Channel 10

Orlando – CBS WKMG Channel 6 & WTMO Telemundo Channel 31

Panama City – NBC WJHG – Channel 7

Pensacola – ABC WEAR – Channel 3

Sarasota – ABC WWSB – Channel 7

Tallahassee – ABC WTXL – Channel 27

Tampa – CBS WTSP – Channel 10 & Telemundo 49

West Palm Beach – CBS WPBF – Channel 25

Georgia

Albany – WALB NBC – Channel 10

Atlanta – ABC WSB-TV – Channel 2

Augusta – ABC WJBF – Channel 6

Columbus – WRBL CBS – Channel 3.1 & 15

Macon – CBS WMAZ – Channel 13

Savannah – NBC WSAV – Channel 3.1

Hawaii

Hawaii isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball. Find out more here.

Idaho

Boise – NBC KTVB – Channel 7.2

Lewiston – KLEW CBS – 3.1

Idaho Falls/Pocatello – NBC KPVI – Channel 6/6.1, 1006

Twin Falls – NBC KTFT – Channel 7.2

Illinois

Chicago/Statewide – WGN – Channel 9

Indiana

Evansville – CW WTVW – Channel 7

Ft. Wayne – FOX WFFT – Channel 55

Indianapolis – FOX WXIN – Channel 59

South Bend – NBC WNDU – Channel 16

Terre Haute – NBC WTWO – Channel 2

Iowa

Ottumwa-Kirskville – CBS KTVO – Channel 3

Sioux City – NBC KTIV – Channel 4

Kansas

Sublette – IND KDGL – Channel 23.1

Kentucky

Kentucky wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. However, the Kentucky Lottery website has previously said that you can watch the drawing on WGN TV. The live stream might also be your best bet.

Louisiana

Alexandria – NBC KALB – Channel 5

Baton Rouge/Lafayette – YUR-LA – Channel 4

Lake Charles – FOX KVHP – Channel 29

Monroe – KARD FOX – Channel 14

New Orleans – FOX WVUE – Channel 8

Shreveport – ABC KTBS/CW KPXJ – Channel 21

Maine

Bangor – CBS WAVI – Channel 5.1

Portland – FOX WPFO – Channel 23

Presque Isle – CBS WAGM – Channel 8.2

Maryland

Baltimore – NBC WBAL – Channel 11

Massachusetts

Massachusetts wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. According to Mass Live, there are no Massachusetts TV stations that typically air the drawing live. However, you may be able to watch it anyway if you have access to any of these affiliates: Hartford’s WTIC Channel 61 & WCCT Channel 20 or Derry’s WBIN Channel 18.

The live stream might also be your best bet.

Michigan

Flint – CBS WNEM – Channel 5

Grand Rapids – EWMT CW – Channel 590

Lansing – ABC WLAJ – Channel 53

Marquette – WLUC/ELUC NBC 177

Muskegon – WMKG IND – 40

Traverse City – WGTU ABC Channels 29 and 8

Minnesota

Minnesota isn’t listed on Powerball’s site. The site LottoTube lists the following channels, but these have not been verified. Check your local station to find out if these will be airing the Powerball live:

Duluth – ABC WDIO – Channel 10

Hibbing – ABC WIRT – Channel 13

Mankato – CBS KEYC – Channel 12

Rochester – NBC KTTC – Channel 10

St. Paul – IND KSTC – Channel 45

Mississippi

Mississippi isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball. Find out more here.

Missouri

Columbia – FOX KQFX – Channel 22

Kansas City – FOX WDAF – Channel 4

Kirksville – KTVO ABC – 33.1

Montana

Montana wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. The state’s own lottery website also doesn’t list a channel. The live stream might be your best bet.

Nebraska

Hastings – NBC KHAS – Channel 5

Nevada

Nevada isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball. Find out more here.

New Hampshire

Derry – IND WBIN – Channel 50 (not currently confirmed on Powerball’s site, so have a live stream ready too)

New Jersey

Powerball didn’t have a station listed for New Jersey, but New Jersey Lottery has said in the past that you can catch it on WPIX-TV (PIX 11) in New York and WPHL-TV (PHL17) in Philadelphia. The live stream might also be your best bet.

New Mexico

New Mexico isn’t listed on Powerball’s website. The state’s own lottery website also doesn’t list a TV station. The live stream might be your best bet.

New York

Binghamton – WICZ FOX – Channel 40

Buffalo – WUTV FOX – Channel 29

Capital Region – WGRB/WCW CBS – 6, 15

Elmira – ABC WETM – Channel 18

New York City – ABC WABC – Channel 7

Plattsburgh – ABC WPTZ – Channel 5

Rochester – WHAM ABC/CBS – Channel 13

Syracuse – WSTM ABC– Channels 3, 5

Utica – WUTR ABC – Channel 20

Watertown – ABC WSTM/ CBS WTVH – Channels 3, 5

North Carolina

Asheville – ABC WLOS – Channel 13

Charlotte – FOX WAXN Channel 64

Greensboro – WGHP NBC – 8

Greenville – NBC WITN – Channel 7

Raleigh – FOX WRAL – Channel 5

North Dakota

North Dakota wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. The site Lotto Tube does list some TV stations, but these stations have not been verified. You might want to check with your local station to make sure it really is broadcasting the Powerball drawing live. Otherwise, the live stream might be your best bet.

Bismark – NBC KFYR Channel 5

Devil’s Lake – ABC WDAZ Channel 8

Dickinson – NBC KQCD Channel 7 & CBS KXMA Channel 2

Fargo – FOX KVRR Channel 15 & ABC WDAY Channel 6

Grand Forks – ABC WDAZ Channel 8

Jamestown – FOX KJRR Channel 7

Minot – NBC KMOT Channel 10 & CBS KXMC Channel 13

Williston – CBS KXMD Channel 11 & NBC KUMV Channel 8

Ohio

Ohio was not listed on Powerball’s official website as having a TV broadcast. The website Lotto Tube does list one TV station, listed below. Ohio’s official lottery website lists a number of TV stations too. The live stream might also be your best bet.

Cincinnati – WCPA ABC – Channel 9

Cleveland – WEWS ABC – Channel 5

Columbus – WTTE Fox Channel 28 or WSYX ABC Channel 6

Dayton – WHIO CBS – Channel 7

Huntington, WV – WSAZ NBC – Channel 3

Lima – ELIO Fox Channel 9, EOHL CBS Channel 11, WOHL ABC Channel 12

Steubenville – WTOV NBC – Channel 9

Toledo – WTVG ABC – Channel 13

Youngstown – NBC WFMJ – Channel 21

Zanesville – WHIZ NBC – Channel 18

Oklahoma

Oklahoma was also not listed as having a live TV broadcast on Powerball’s official website. The website Lotto Tube lists a few TV stations, shown below, but these have not been verified. You might want to call your local station to find out if it is airing the drawing live. The live stream might also be your best bet.

Oklahoma City – FOX KOKH Channel 25, CW KOCB Channel 34, & COX MEDIA Channel 3

Tulsa – COX MEDIA Channel 3

Oregon

Bend – NBC KTVZ – Channel 21

Coos Bay – KMTZ NBC 23 (Lottotube)

Eugene – KMTR NBC 16 (Lottotube)

Klamath Falls – KOTI NBC 2 (Lottotube)

Medford – NBC KOTI Channel 2 & Ind KOBI Channel 5

Roseburg – KTCW NBC 18 (Lottotube)

Portland – KWVT ABC Channel 17.1

Springfield – KMTR NBC 16 (Lottotube)

Pennsylvania

Erie – NBC WJET – Channel 24

Harrisburg – CBS WGAL – Channel 8

Johnstown/Altoona – FOX WTAJ – Channel 32

Philadelphia – WTXF NBC Channel 29

Pittsburgh – WPXI ABC Channel 11

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton — WNEP CBS Channel 16

Rhode Island

Providence – CBS WPRI – Channel 12

South Carolina

Aiken/Augusta – CBS WRDW – Channel 12

Charleston – CBS WCSC – Channel 5

Columbia – NBC WLTX – Channel 19

Florence/Myrtle Beach – FOX WMBF – Channel 32

Greenville/Spartanburg – WHNS – Channel 21

Hilton Head – MNT WHHI – Channel 30

Rock Hill/Charlotte – ABC WMYT – Channel 12 (46)

South Dakota

South Dakota didn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. The live stream might be your best bet.

Tennessee

Chattanooga – ABC WTVC – Channel 9

Jackson – ABC WBBJ – Channel 7

Johnson City – WJHL NBC – Channel 11

Knoxville – CBS WBIR – Channel 10

Memphis – ABC WREG – Channel 3

Nashville – ABC WKRN – Channel 2

Texas

The following aren’t listed on Powerball.com anymore, but they are listed on LotteryUniverse or LottoTube. Since these are not verified, you might want to have a live stream ready too. Also note that in Texas, these drawings may not be shown live, but 12 minutes after the drawing.

Amarillo – KFDA CBS – Channel 10 (according to LottoTube)

Austin – Telemundo NEYE Channel 55 & CBS KEYE Channel 42

Dallas-Ft. Worth – CBS KTVT Channel 11 & ABC WFAA Channel 8

Harlingen – ABC KRGV – Channel 5

Houston – CBS KHOU Channel 11 & ABC KTRK Channel 13

Laredo – Telefutura KETF Channel 31 & Univision KLDO Channel 19 & FOX KXO Channel 39

Utah

Utah isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball. Find out more here.

Vermont

Burlington – CBS WCAX – Channel 3

Virginia

Harrisonburg – Fox WHSV – Channel 3 & ESVF ABC Channel 43

Norfolk – WVEC CBS Channel 13

Richmond – CBS WRIC – Channel 8 & WTVR ABC Channel 6

Roanoke – CBS WDBJ – Channel 7

Virginia Beach – NBC WAVY – Channel 10 (No longer listed on Powerball.com)

Virgin Islands

Christiansted, St. Croix – ABC WSVI – Channel 8

Washington

Washington didn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. Your best bet may be to watch the drawing online or find a nearby state that is broadcasting live that you can watch locally. Lotto Tube does have a listing, but this has not been verified.

Spokane – CW KSKN – Channel 22

Washington D.C.

Arlington – ABC WJLA – Channel 28 (This is no longer listed on Powerball.com)

West Virginia

Beckley/Oak Hill – ABC WOAY – Channel 50 (no longer listed on Powerball.com)

Bridgeport – NBC WDTV Channel 5

Charleston/Huntington – WSAZ – Channel 3

Hagerstown, MD – NBC WHAG – Channel 25 (no longer listed on Powerball.com)

Wisconsin

Wisconsin didn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. The live stream might be your best bet.

Wyoming

Wyoming didn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. The live stream might be your best bet.

Remember: Just because a station has broadcast the drawings before doesn’t mean it will continue to do so. Stations may change up their lineup at the last minute, so keep an online option up or check Powerball.com for when the numbers are posted.

Preview for Tonight, March 23, 2019

Tonight’s Powerball is expected to reach at least $625 million. The cash value is $380.6 million. This is still far away from the largest Powerball in history, which was more than $1 billion in January 2016. However, this is only the fourth time in Powerball in history that the jackpot passed the $600 million mark. It’s the fourth-largest in Powerball’s history and the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. This is also the largest jackpot so far in 2019.

“A lot like the flowers in the southwest, this $625 million Powerball jackpot is a spectacular super bloom,” said David Barden, Powerball Product Group Chairman and New Mexico Lottery CEO. “It does not happen often – and when it does, everyone wants to be a part of it.”

Powerball is sold in 44 states and in D.C. The only states that don’t offer Powerball tickets are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, and Utah.

If you’re in Illinois, you missed out on a chance to get tickets for free. Lottery officials in the state were giving away 500 free Powerball tickets to anyone who played pop-a-shot at a Jewel grocery store in Chicago, NBC Chicago shared. But the opportunity was only on Friday, unfortunately.

It only costs $2 to play Powerball, with an extra $1 if you choose the Powerplay option. The odds of winning the jackpot are 292,201,338 to 1, which is better than the Mega Millions odds of 302,575,350 to 1.

If you win and accept the lump sum payment, you’ll come home with about $380.6 million, and $91.3 million of that would go to federal taxes. So even before state taxes, you’d be down to $289.3 million.

