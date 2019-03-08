Is Romeo Miller Joining the Cast of ‘Bad Boys 3’?

Late last year, the long awaited Bad Boys sequel Bad Boys for Life was finally announced. The movie, set for a January 17, 2020 release, will reunite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, for the first time in 17 years. While the plot is being kept tightly under wraps, Growing Up Hip-Hop‘s Romeo Miller could find himself joining his childhood idols as part of the cast.

In an Instagram post, the rapper shared an email that confirmed he was auditioning for a part in the action-comedy. In a caption he said, “When you get callbacks and opportunity to work alongside your idols @martinlawrence and @willsmith, you go study and go ghost.

“These kind of calls and emails is what makes it worth it though,” he added.

Miller’s Music Career Led to Opportunities in Hollywood

Miller, formerly known as Lil’ Romeo, has starred in all four seasons of WE tv’s Growing Up Hip-Hop. He’s the son of rap mogul Master P and brother of Cymphonique Miller.

Miller’s career began with the release of his debut studio album Lil’ Romeo in 2001 when he was just 11 years old. His discography consists of three studio albums, one independent album, three soundtracks, five EPs, five mixtapes, four collaboration albums, and more, all of which have all led to other opportunities in Hollywood and beyond.

He had his own Nickelodeon sitcom, Romeo!, from 2003 to 2006, and appeared on Dancing with the Stars during its twelfth season. In 2016, Miller appeared on Empire‘s third season as Gram.

He also appeared as himself on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars Season 2 where he competed in hope of winning money for his chosen charity, Team Hope NOLA. He can currently be seen on MTV again, this time as a host of Ex on the Beach.

What Else Do We Know About Bad Boys for Life?

While it’s uncertain if Gabrielle Union will be back (the actress is hard at work on the Bad Boys spinoff TV series called LA’s Finest where she’ll reprise her role as Lawrence’s sister from Bad Boys 2), other official cast members include Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Joe Pantoliano reprising his role as Captain Howard.

Will Smith (sort of) revealed a behind-the-scenes first look alongside Martin Lawrence at the Bad Boys for Life table read https://t.co/xWcotccfD3 — Vulture (@vulture) March 4, 2019

Director Joe Carnahan planned to work from his own script, but the screenplay has now been rewritten by Chris Bremner. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have taken over directorial duties, while Jerry Bruckheimer returns as a producer.

Growing Up Hip-Hop is Currently Finishing Out Its Fourth Season

Tonight’s episode is the 22nd episode of the fourth season and could very well be the penultimate episode of the season. Alongside Miller, the rest of the cast has endured some tumultuous ups and downs as they do whatever it takes to build their own empires and make names for themselves apart from their famous families. WE tv posted a complete rundown of the season:

After having a baby out of wedlock, Angela Simmons (Rev Run’s daughter), opens up for the first time about a devastating breakup and facing public scrutiny. Vanessa Simmons yearns to be closer to her sister, Angela, but new business opportunities lead to a dramatic sibling rivalry. Romeo Miller (Master P’s son) finds himself chasing after the ‘one that got away’ and running to New Orleans with his pops to save an incarcerated family member who goes on a hunger strike! Meanwhile, Damon “Boogie” Dash’s (Damon Dash’s son) addiction spirals out of control when his little sister’s life becomes endangered. Briana Latrise (Mary J. Blige’s stepdaughter) teams up with Dame to save Boogie’s life and plot a surprise intervention. With her checkered family history, Kristinia DeBarge (James DeBarge’s daughter) musters the courage to meet with her long-lost cousin Kyndall Ferguson (El DeBarge’s daughter) while she plans a life changing move to Vegas to further her music career. Tyran Moore (Sandra “Pepa” Denton’s son) comes to visit his mother to mend broken ties, and unleashes years of pent up resentment growing up under her fame in family therapy. Egypt Criss (Pepa Denton’s daughter) has a new beau, but not everyone trusts his intentions with the princess of hip hop, including Egypt’s cousin, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis. A shotgun wedding in Vegas shocks all!

Instead of being boo'd up, @AngelaSimmons and @RomeoMiller are falling out. Tune in to #GUHH TONIGHT at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/fZQ0sSo2KT — Growing Up Hip Hop (@GUHH_WEtv) March 7, 2019

While the series has yet to be renewed for Season 5, viewers can check out the last couple episodes on WE tv starting tonight at 9 p.m.