Scott Walker Dead: Walker Brothers Star Dead At 76

American-British musician Scott Walker, of the Walker Brothers, has died aged 76.

The singer’s passing was announced by his record label, 4AD.

A tweet by the label, where Walker was signed for the past 15 years said: ““It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Scott Walker. Scott was 76 years old and is survived by his daughter, Lee, his granddaughter, Emmi-Lee, and his partner Beverly.”

Further details about the star’s passing are not yet known.

A statement on the label’s website added: “For half a century, the genius of the man born Noel Scott Engel has enriched the lives of thousands, first as one third of The Walker Brothers, and later as a solo artist, producer and composer of uncompromising originality,” 4AD wrote.

“From teen idol to cultural icon, Scott leaves to future generations a legacy of extraordinary music; a brilliant lyricist with a haunting singing voice, he has been one of the most revered innovators at the sharp end of creative music, whose influence on many artists has been freely acknowledged,” the statement continued

“The scope and dynamism of his vision have added dimension to both film and dance, and he has stunned audiences with music whose composition transcends genre, and whose sheer originality defies pigeonholing,” the statement added.

Walker was born Noel Scott Engel in Hamilton, Ohio, in 1943.

Throughout his life, his music was revered by artists including David Bowie, Pulp and Radiohead.

The Walker Brothers, consisting of Scott, John Walker and Gary Leeds, landed a record deal and scored number one hits with songs Make It Easy on Yourself and The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine (Anymore).

The group was hugely popular in Britain, however, Scott Walker later left the group in order to concentrate on his solo career.

Walker was best-known by many for his experimental style of music in later life.

Describing this period, his record label wrote: “Another long silence and Scott then re-emerged in the 90’s and onwards with lyric-driven works that deconstructed music into elemental soundscapes. Drawing on politics, war, plague, torture, and industrial harshness, Scott’s apocalyptic epics used silence as well as real-world effects and pared-back vocals to articulate the void. Sometimes gothic and eerie, often sweepingly cinematic, always strikingly visual, his works reached for the inexpressible, emerging from space as yearnings in texture and dissonance. ”

Tributes flooded in for the well-liked musician in the wake of his passing.

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke tweeted: “So very sad to hear that Scott Walker has passed away, he was a huge influence on Radiohead and myself, showing me how i could use my voice and words. Met him once at Meltdown, such a kind gentle outsider. He will be very missed.”

Meanwhile, musician Neil Codling tweeted: “Scott Walker has died. He’s my favourite musical artist. All-American pop star, existential chansonnier, avant-garde pioneer, a true Europhile and a cracking bass player. What a hero. RIP Scott.”

