How to Stream & Download Nav’s ‘Bad Habits’ Album

Nav is set to release his second studio album tonight. Titled Bad Habits, the album will be executive produced by The Weeknd and include a number of guest features. It was preceded by the lead single “Know Me.”

Bad Habits will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (March 21) or midnight ET on Friday (March 22) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Preview

In January 2019, Nav announced that he was retiring from music, similar to rapper Lil Uzi Vert. A few months later, Nav’s manager Cash released an unofficial EP titled Brown Boy. Nav responded in an Instagram post, saying: “@cashxo youre an a**hole 😂 @liluzivert I love you guys too… f**k it imma just drop my real album next week! I just hope you get ur situation sorted out and you release the “e word” And I just woke up im gettin online now.”

On March 21, Nav released the album’s official tracklist. The album includes sixteen tracks and guest verses from Meek Mill, Young Thug, Gunna, and Nav’s XO boss, The Weeknd. Check it out below.

1. “To My Grave”

2. “I’m Ready”

3. “Taking Chances”

4. “Tap” feat. Meek Mill

5. “Tension”

6. “Price on My Head” feat. The Weeknd

7. “Ralo”

8. “Tussin” feat. Young Thug

9. “Snap”

10. “Hold Your Breath” feat. Gunna

11. “Why You Crying Mama”

12. “Time Piece” feat. Lil Durk

13. “Dior Runners”

14. “Vicodin”

15. “Stuck With Me”

16. “Know Me”

A track titled “Habits”, featuring Lil Uzi Vert, was originally set to be on the album, but it was excluded for legal reasons. “Unfortunately DJ Drama and Don Cannon won’t clear his verse legally,” Nav said on Instagram. “I used to be a big fan of them since Gangsta Grillz mixtapes and always thought they support new artist. I guess its all about the $$$$ for them now!”