Could Tayshia Adams Be the Next Bachelorette 2019?

On tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, the final three go with Colton Underwood to Portugal for their fantasy suite dates and one-on-ones before he prepares to make his final decision. As the season comes to a close, fans of the franchise are wondering which contestant will end up as next season’s Bachelorette. One of the top predictions is Tayshia Adams.

Beware of light spoilers regarding upcoming episodes of the Bachelor and season 23 as a whole, as well as rumors regarding the next season of The Bachelorette.

While it has not yet been revealed on the show who wins this season of The Bachelor, and Tayshia is currently in the running, many fans are assuming that she will ultimately be eliminated and Underwood will end up with Cassie Randolph or Hannah Goodwin. Since The Bachelor has a track record for choosing their next Bachelorette from one of the previous Bachelor season’s finalists, this means that Tayshia is one of only a few likely options.

The 28-year-old phlebotomist from Orange County, California, has the right personality to lead the franchise’s next Bachelorette season. She is smart, kind, and funny, and definitely seems like she could handle the ups and downs of dating a group of men on a reality show with grace and humor.

One issue with Adams being the next Bachelorette is the recently-aired drama between her, Caelynn, and Cassie. The drama revolves around Tayshia and Kirpa (and allegedly the other women in the house) believing that the two women were only there to hopefully become the next Bachelorette, rather than Underwood’s fiancee and eventual wife. If she were chosen as the Bachelorette, she would potentially face criticism for accepting a role she thoughts her competitions should have been eliminated for showing interest in.

Another issue with Adams being the next Bachelorette are reports that she was away with her “ex” boyfriend immediately before filming started for Underwood’s season. According to Us Weekly, she and Chase Olswang were dating exclusively until the night before she left to film The Bachelor. Olswang told Us “I moved some things around … before she ended up deciding to leave [for The Bachelor], because she still wasn’t really sure if she was going to go on the show or not. She was still back and forth … she wasn’t sure. As it got closer, I could kind of see changes between us and I could kind of tell that she was leaning toward going. I don’t know all of the exact reasons for that.” While she wouldn’t be able to divulge that information while the season is ongoing, it’s possible that if she was eliminated by Underwood, she would attempt to restar that relationship with Olswang.

(SPOILER): Obviously it’s possible things can still change last minute, but I don’t expect that to happen this time. Announcement will officially be made on the ATFR next week, but I can report Hannah B. is gonna be your next “Bachelorette.” — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 4, 2019

Reality Steve, known for his insider spoiler information on The Bachelor and ability to predict season outcomes before they’ve even begun airing, reported on Twitter that he believes next season’s Bachelorette will actually be Underwood’s 5th runner-up, Hannah Brown. Though he did not give any reasons about why he believes the Bachelorette will be Hannah B., he did say “Obviously it’s possible things can still change last minute, but I don’t expect that to happen this time. Announcement will officially be made on the ATFR next week, but I can report Hannah B. is gonna be your next “Bachelorette.””