Marcia Clark’s ‘The Fix’ on ABC Cast Spoilers

ABC’s new legal drama The Fix premieres tonight at 10/9c. Marcia Clark, who was the lead prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial, is the co-writer and executive producer of the series, whose protagonist is a defeated district attorney with a second chance. While the main character and Clark share major similarities in their respective stories, promo for the show suggests it’s more of a “revenge fantasy” rather than a retelling of past true events.

The official synopsis for the series reads “Attorney and author Marcia Clark co-writes and executive produces a new legal drama about Maya Travis, a Los Angeles district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she decides she needs a change and flees for a quieter life in Washington. Eight years later, when this same celebrity comes under suspicion for another murder, Maya Travis finds herself lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice.”

Ahead of the series premiere, here are the actors cast in the show’s leading roles, and where you might have seen them before:

Robin Tunney

Robin Tunney’s plays the show’s protagonist, Maya Travis, and is credited on IMDB as appearing in all 10 of the first season’s episodes. Prior to The Fix, she played Teresa Lisbon on The Mentalist from 2008-2015 and starred in The Zodiac.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje plays Sevvy Johnson, the British movie star who was found not guilty of double murder in Travis’s racially-charged case. You might recognize him from the hit TV show Lost, on which he played Mr. Eko, or Ten Days in the Valley. He also had two episodes on Game of Thrones as Malko.

Merrin Dungey

Merrin Dungey plays CJ Emerson, but you may already know her as Detective Adrienne Quinlan on Big Little Lies or Claire Thorpe on The Resident.

Taylor Kalupa

Taylor Kalupa plays Jessica Meyer, Sevvy Johnson’s murdered girlfriend. According to IMDB, this is Kalupa’s first series regular role on a TV show.

Mouzam Makkar

Mouzam Makkar plays Loni Kampoor. She previously played Jessica in The Exorcist, Alexandria St. John in The Vampire Diaries, and Britney Sundaram in Champions.

Scott Cohen

Scott Cohen plays Ezra Wolf, Sevvy’s defense attorney. Cohen’s past TV credits include Billions, The Americans, The Carrie Diaries, and Necessary Roughness.

Alex Saxon

Alex Saxon plays Gabriel Johnson, the son of one of the women Sevvy was accused of murdering during the original trial, who considered Sevvy to be a father figure prior to his mother’s murder. You may recognize him as Wyatt from The Fosters. He is also attached to the upcoming TV movie based on the Nancy Drew book series.

Adam Rayner

Adam Rayner, who previously played Barry Al-Fayeed on Tyrant, is Matthew Collier, a colleague from Travis’s past who encourages her to come back to Los Angeles after Sevvy is suspected of murder again.

Tune in to The Fix season 1 on ABC, Monday nights at 10/9c.