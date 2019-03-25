‘The Voice’ 2019 Battle Rounds Schedule & Time Tonight

The Voice 2019 is fully underway, with celebrity advisers joining the cast, and the battle rounds beginning tonight. The advisers will be on the show for four episodes, and the show will continue to air once per week, for the time being, until the final episode of the battle rounds. In the past, the show aired on Mondays and Tuesdays, but the season 16 schedule has had the regular programming as just Monday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the NBC network. For a rundown on the battles, read on below for the teams, how to watch the battles online, and more show details.

“THE VOICE” 2019 BATTLE ROUNDS SCHEDULE – When it comes to what to expect with the battle rounds episodes, the times and dates are:

“The Battles, Part 1” on Monday March 25, 2019

“The Battles, Part 2” on Monday, April 1, 2019

“The Battles, Part 3” on Monday, April 8, 2019

“The Battles, Part 4” on Tuesday, April 9, 2019

“THE VOICE” 2019 BATTLE ROUNDS MENTORS – Every season, celebrities join in as advisers on the show and they individually help out a specific team. The rundown for this season on who is participating includes Charlie Puth for Team Adam, Kelsea Ballerini for Team Kelly, Khalid for Team Jennifer, and Brooks & Dunn for Team Blake.

“THE VOICE” 2019 TEAMS SO FAR – There are four teams, not including the contestants who are a part of the digital companion series The Comeback Stage. Here is the list of contestants on each team.

Team Adam – Celia Babini, LB Crew, Ciera Dumas, Domenic Haynes, Andrew Jannakos, Kalvin Jarvis, Mari, Patrick McAloon, Karly Moreno, Jimmy Mowery, Anthony Ortiz, and Trey Rose.

Team John – Betsy Ade, Denton Arnell, Oliv Blu, Savannah Brister, Talon Cardon, Maelyn Jarmon, Matthew Johnson, Julian King, Jacob Maxwell, Lisa Ramey, Shawn Sounds, and Kayslin Victoria.

Team Kelly – Mikaela Astel, The Bundys, Alena D’Amico, Karen Galera, Beth Griffith-Manley, Rebecca Howell, Abby Kasch, Jackson Marlow, Rizzi Myers, David Owens, Presley Tennant, and Jej Vinson.

Team Blake – Kendra Checketts, Kim Cherry, Dalton Dover, Cecily Hannigan, LiLi Joy, Hannah Kay, Carter Lloyd Horne, Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts, Selkii, Andrew Sevener, and Rod Stokes.

“THE VOICE” 2019 BATTLE ROUNDS TWIST: There has been a change to the format of the show. Generally, winners from the battle rounds move on to the Knockouts, but this season, they move forward to the new Live Cross Battles, which is replacing the Knockout Rounds.

“THE VOICE” 2019 COMEBACK STAGE CONTESTANTS – There are three contestants left in the mix for The Comeback Stage and they include cast-offs Nathan & Chesi, Kayla Seeber, and Kanard Thomas.

