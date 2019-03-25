‘The Voice’ 2019 – Team Adam’s Battle Rounds Contestants & Spoilers

The battle rounds are here for The Voice 2019 and Adam Levine has a team packed full of talented contestants. Generally, artists from each team compete against each other, at this point in the competition. Losing artists have the opportunity to be stolen by other judges. Some are eliminated and the others move on to the Knockout Rounds. This season, the Live Cross Battles will replace the Knockouts.

Get to know more about the battle rounds, spoilers on the results, the list of contestants on Team Adam so far, and the performances expected, in our rundown below.

“THE VOICE” 2019 CONTESTANTS ON TEAM ADAM

When it comes to the contestants on Adam Levine’s team so far, they include Celia Babini, LB Crew, Ciera Dumas, Domenic Haynes, Andrew Jannakos, Kalvin Jarvis, Mari, Patrick McAloon, Karly Moreno, Jimmy Mowery, Anthony Ortiz, and Trey Rose. During the remainder of the show, Adam Levine has a couple more opportunities to add singers to his team. LB Crew and Celia Babini were both four-chair turns, according to Gold Derby, while artists Karly Moreno and Anthony Ortiz both defaulted to Levine’s team because he was the only judge who turned his chair for them during the blind auditions.

Charlie Puth has come aboard as the team adviser for Levine and is helping out his contestants for the battles. This is Puth’s second time helping out a team on the show. He previously was an adviser for Alicia Keys on season 11, when she was a coach on the show.

“THE VOICE” 2019 BATTLE ROUNDS SPOILERS FOR TEAM ADAM

According to MJs Big Blog, the performance spoilers and pairings for Team Adam, that have been released are:

Mari will sing against Anthony Ortiz and they will perform “I Like Me Better by Lauv”.

Kalvin Jarvis and Jimmy Mowery will perform the song “U Got It Bad by Usher”.

Andrew Jannakos will perform against Patrick McAloon, singing the classic hit “Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty.

Ciera Dumas and LB Crew are performing the song “Done for Me” by their team adviser Charlie Puth.

Domenic Haynes will join Trey Rose in a battle, performing “I Need A Dollar” by Aloe Blacc. Their elimination info isn’t known.

Karly Moreno is paired up against Celia Babini, but song and elimination details weren’t released either.

When it comes to the eliminations and steals, the singers who are said to be definitely eliminated are Anthony Ortiz, Patrick McAloon, and Ciera Dumas. Jimmy Mowery was also eliminated, but MJs Big Blog reported that fellow coach John Legend stole him after the lost battle. So, he then became a part of Team John. Recently, Mowery spoke with Penn Live about his auditioning for The Voice and revealed that, “I tried out like 10 times for the show before this time, so I was obviously just overwhelmed and excited.” He also talked about how his coach, Levine, actually made him nervous during the blinds.

Mowery explained, “Adam pointed out that I was already nervous when he turned around, I was even more nervous when he asked me to sing on the spot without the band. Kinda caught me off guard there for a second.”