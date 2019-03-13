‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers

NBC’s hit drama This Is Us returns tonight at 9/8c. The teaser for the episode on the official website states that the “Pearson family could be changed forever.” With such a devastating hint to go off of, some fans are curious to find out what happens as soon as possible.

For those who don’t want to find out what happens during the episode “The Waiting Room”, be warned. The rest of the post includes spoilers and crucial details regarding the plot and the main characters in the Pearson family. In the last episode, Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) rushed to the hospital after her water broke. This is despite the fact that Kate has only been pregnant for 28 weeks.

‘The Waiting Room’ Episode Teases Another Tragic Event for the Pearson Family

In “The Waiting Room”, every member of the Pearson family will be in the hospital as they wait for the news about Kate and her unborn son. Based on the teasers for the episode, the fate of Kate and her son doesn’t look good. A brief scene shows Kevin telling his family that Kate is going to have an emergency surgery. Towards the end of the teaser, Kate’s husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) approaches the family with a pained expression on his face.

Chrissy Metz has previously teased a “devastating” end to the season. In an interview with PopSugar, the actress said the series will take a turn that viewers won’t expect, and that key events will challenge Kate and Toby’s relationship. She also said that the finale will break the hearts of many die-hard fans. “When I read the finale, there are a couple of things that happened that I was devastated reading,” she said. “It will sort of give you a checkpoint as to where the Pearsons are headed as individuals and as a family. And I don’t know if I’m ready. I do not know.”

Chrissy Metz Has Teased a ‘Devastating’ Finale to Season 3

This Is Us showrunner Dan Fogelman also discussed the importance of “The Waiting Room” episode. “I would put our cast on live television very comfortably because of how good they all are and because there’s not a weak link you ever have to protect, which is usually the reason you don’t do it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “[‘The Waiting Room’], it’s not a live episode. But it very much feels like that. It’s long, long, long takes and it’s basically in one room, so I would do that.”

Fogelman also spoke about the importance of changing things up. “For us, it’s not about trying to be different or trying to be interesting,” he said. “Network TV and television in general, when you’ve been on as long as we have it can get a little expected. And what we like doing is making sure that people are still paying attention.”