Veep Season 7 Cast Spoilers

Veep fans are gearing up for the premiere of the seventh and final season of the series, which premieres tonight at 10:30 p.m. EST/9:30c on HBO. The show, which stars Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, is considered a “political comedy” and has received rave reviews throughout its seven year run.

Tonight’s episode, titled “Iowa,” revolves around former Senator Selina Meyer as she tries to balance her personal and professional life. The official HBO synopsis reads: “Former Senator Selina Meyer gets an opportunity to serve as the Vice President of the United States. She tries to prevent various political uproars and juggles her public as well as private life.”

So which cast members can you expect to see back for the final season? Read on for more information about the cast of Veep, and tune in tonight at 10:30 EST to catch the season 7 premiere:

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss as Selina Meyer

It's finally here! Tweet #VEEP + 🇺🇸 for a chance to be 1 out of 1000 fans to receive Veep swag while supplies last. (No purch nec.18+,50 US&DC (& in delivery zone). 1st 1K entrants win. Starts: [12pm ET] 3/31/19) pic.twitter.com/K8wE8y7GDu — Veep (@VeepHBO) March 31, 2019

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss plays Selina Meyer, the Vice President of the United States, who calls herself “Veep” to underline how different her approach is to the role of VP. She is known for her roles as Elaine Benes on Seinfeld, Christine Campbell The New Adventures of Old Christine, and as Eva in “Enough Said.” She is known for portraying “feisty” characters when she is cast in a film or television show, and won a Golden Globe for her role on Seinfeld, among many, many more nominations and awards.

Tony Hale as Gary Walsh

Tony Hale plays Gary Walsh, a long-time assistant and loyal associate of Meyer’s on Veep. Hale is probably best known for his role as Buster Bluth on Arrested Development, as well as playing Petey Douglas in the 2015 film American Ultra. He often plays “immature yet sweet-natured characters,” and has been married to Martel Thompson Hale since 2003.

Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer

Amy's meltdown was amazing and I love Anna Chlumsky's face pic.twitter.com/rTjkOBx2oS — ellen (@brutalkind) May 12, 2015

Anna Chlumsky plays Amy Brookheimer, who describes herself as “the Vice President’s trouble-shooter, problem-solver, issue-mediator, doubt-remover, conscience-examiner, thought-thinker and all-round everything-doer.” Chlumsky is best known for her roles on “My Girl” and “My Girl 2” before she was cast on Veep. She is very close to actor Elijah Wood.

Reid Scott as Dan Egan

Reid Scott play Dan Egan, who works closely with Mike and focuses on media. Scott attended Syracuse University, where he was the first undergraduate to receive a combined Directing degree from the Theatre and Film schools, according to IMDb. He is involved with several charitable organizations including Oceana, The Humane Society, and The Creative Coalition and is best known for his roles on The Big C and My Boys.

Matt Walsh as Mike McLintock

Matt Walsh portrays Mike McLintock, who first began working for Meyer when she was Senator for Maryland and helped her snag third place for the presidential campaign. Walsh is known for his roles as Pete in “Into the Storm,” Thomas in the hit comedy “Ted,” and Dr. Valsh in “The Hangover.” He’s also had guest roles on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Drunk History and Comedy Bang! Bang!

Timothy C. Simons as Jonah Ryan

Timothy C. Simons plays Jonah Ryan, an “honorary member” of Meyer’s team and an employee of the White House. He is best known for “Inherent Vice,” “The Interview,” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” He won an ensemble Screen Actors Guild Award for his role on Veep with several other cast members.

Sufe Bradshaw as Sue Wilson

The talented Sufe Bradshaw plays Sue Wilson, Meyer’s “gatekeeper” who takes care of all of her scheduling and coordinating. Bradshaw has starred in “Star Trek,” ER and “Murder Mystery,” among many others. In addition to VEEP, Bradshaw is in development on a documentary titled “New Leaves” about troubled youth and the choices they make to either do the right thing or not. You can read her full, lengthy bio here.

Kevin Dunn as Ben Cafferty

Kevin Dunn plays Ben Cafferty, Meyer’s sensitive and somewhat depressing Chief of Staff. Dunn has a long history as an actor, and has appeared in several big box office hits, including “Hot Shots!,” “Godzilla,” and “Nixon,” among many others. According to IMDb, he gained considerable fame as the father in the hit Michael Bay movies “Transformers,” “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” and “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.”

Catch the seventh and final season premiere of Veep tonight at 10:30 EST, only on HBO.

READ NEXT: Into the Badlands Season Premiere Cast Spoilers

