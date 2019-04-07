ACM Awards 2019 Date, Time & Channel: When Is the Academy of Country Music Awards on TV Tonight?

Tonight is the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, which is also known as the ACM Awards. It’s an event to honor achievements in country music from the past year, as well as influences in the industry as a whole. Get to know all the details on the show schedule, what time it airs, the channel to watch, hosting info, performers, and more. Read on below.

ACM AWARDS 2019 DATE & TIME: The 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards airs live at 8 p.m. ET/time-delayed PT tonight, on April 7, 2019. People will also be hosting an exclusive red carpet livestream, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will stream live on PEOPLE.com, Facebook, Twitter, PeopleTV.com, or via the PeopleTV app.

ACM AWARDS 2019 CHANNEL: The show airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena and it broadcasts on the CBS network. For those in need of the exact channel number, check with your local TV provider (ie. Xfinity, FIOS) for the specific channel.

HOW TO WATCH THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS ONLINE: For those who want to watch the awards show, as it airs live, online, there are several options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS 2019 HOST: Reba McEntire is hosting the live event, from Las Vegas, Nevada, and this is her 16th time hosting the show. This is a record. And, just ahead of her hosting gig, McEntire released her latest album “Stronger Than the Truth”, on April 5, 2019. McEntire is also a performer tonight. Lauren Alaina will serve as the official social media correspondent for the event, as reported by Billboard.

ACM AWARDS 2019 PERFORMERS: This year’s performers include Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Khalid, Lanco, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, and Carrie Underwood. Actress Chrissy Metz is reportedly set to sing the song “I’m Standing with You” from her upcoming movie Breakthrough at the show as well.

ACM AWARDS 2019 PRESENTERS: According to Billboard, the presenters lined up to appear at the event include Lauren Alaina, Beth Behrs, Clint Black, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jesse James Decker, Hunter Hayes, Jay Hernandez, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Nancy O’Dell, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ray, Cole Swindell, and Wilmer Valderrama. The presenters are a mix of country stars, new correspondents, athletes, and actors. Jason Aldean is this year’s ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree, according to People.