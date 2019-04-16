‘American Idol’ 2019 Top 10 Winners Live Results

American Idol 2019 delivers its top 10 results tonight, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET live, on the ABC network. Last night, the top 14 contestants performed for America’s votes but only 10 of them move forward in the competition tonight. It was up to the voters to decide who made it through. But, the judges do have a say in the outcome. The top 7 contestants are announced tonight and the remaining artists will perform for the final 3 spots in the top 10. These spots will be decided by the judges.

The official ABC synopsis of what goes on for tonight’s show reads, “Following Sunday’s overnight vote, the seven contestants with the most votes by America will be revealed, securing their spot in the Top 10. Those that are safe will perform a victory song, and the seven remaining contestants will sing to impress the judges. The judges will then choose three contestants, pushing a total of 10 talented Idol hopefuls one step closer to stardom.”

Now let’s get into the live spoilers on the top 10 winners. Read on below for the live updates.

Before the contestants appeared on stage, host Ryan Seacrest introduced the judges, who each said that they are very invested in the performers and aren’t ready to let some of them go.

First up was Madison Vandenburg, finding out her results. And … she made it through, which made her the first contestant to get into the top 10 this season. Celebrating her spot in the top 10, host Ryan Seacrest asked her to sing, so she chose Lady Gaga’s “You and I”. Vandenburg delivered a great performance, which became emotional for her.

Evelyn Cormier was the next contestant to find out her fate so far and she did not make it through with America’s votes. So, she stepped up to the microphone to sing for the judges’ picks for the top 10, singing “Dust in the Wind”. Judge Lionel Richie said he loves her voice and said he’s a fan. Katy Perry called her a “super pro”.

The third performer to find out their results was Walker Burroughs and host Ryan Seacrest gave him the good news that he had made it into the top 10 winners. For his performance tonight, he played the guitar and sang the Jonas Brothers song “Lovebug”. Back home, Burroughs said that there has been an ice cream named after him. At the end of his performance, Seacrest brought out the ice cream, which was confiscated and dug into by the three judges.

Riley Thompson then found out that she was not automatically going into the top 10, so she had to sing for her life. She chose a song called “It Must Be Love.” Luke Bryan said that the bad results may have gotten to Thompson in her performance tonight.

On Sunday, April 21, 2019, the Easter episode’s theme will actually be Disney night. It will be held at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California and actress Rebel Wilson will be the celebrity mentor. In addition to performances from the contestants, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will also come together to deliver a song for viewers.

Additional appearances include Lea Michele performing The Little Mermaid song “Under the Sea” and Idol winner Maddie Poppe doing a duet with runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson.