‘American Idol’ 2019 Top 6 Winners Live Results

American Idol 2019 delivers its top 6 results tonight, along with the top 8 performances, and movie duets. The episode airs live, across the country, on the ABC network, and, the official ABC description of what to expect reads, “The American Idol finalists continue their journey in the competition, paying tribute to one of the world’s most iconic bands, Queen. In this episode, each contestant will take on a song from the legendary Queen catalog, before partnering up for classic movie duet performances. Helping to prepare the Top 8 to rock the stage is American Idol alumnus and GRAMMY-nominated artist Adam Lambert, who acts as celebrity guest mentor. Since first appearing on American Idol in 2009, Lambert has gone on to release four albums, has appeared in numerous hit television series and is currently touring the U.S. with Queen.”

It is up to the voters to decide who will make it through tonight and Gold Derby has predicted that the two contestants who get eliminated tonight are Alyssa Raghu and Walker Burroughs. But, fans will have to wait and see who will be saved by the viewers.

Now let’s get into the live spoilers on the top 6 winners, along with a recap of tonight’s show. Read on below for the live updates.

It's Queen Night + Movie Duets!! We're LIVE backstage with @RadioDisney's @MorganTompkins chatting with YOUR Top 8! Watch LIVE coast-to-coast on ABC and VOTE 8e|5p! #AmericanIdol https://t.co/FveHA2UN27 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 28, 2019

Kicking off the show, the remaining top 8 contestants performed a Queen song, accompanied by host Ryan Seacrest, as the judges made their way to their seats. The members of Queen then each wished the singers luck via a video package and Lambert was introduced as this week’s mentor.

Walker Burroughs was the first contestant to perform and he sang “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”. Lambert helped him with his stage presence and the judges took notice. Next up was Madison Vandenburg, who gave a powerful performance of “The Show Must Go On”. Vandenburg admitted to being starstruck as a fan of Lambert’s and he helped her embrace her “diva moment” for tonight. Judge Lionel Richie called Vandenburg’s voice “impeccable”, while Katy Perry said she wants to see a little more stage swagger.

Up next was the night’s first “movie duet” with Laci Booth and Laine Hardy. The two previously performed together during Hollywood Week and tonight they performed “Jackson” from Walk the Line. It was a fun and charismatic performance.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon was the next contestant to perform a Queen son and his parents, who he previously said were not supportive of his sexuality, were in the crowd for the first time to watch their son perform tonight. Lambert coached Harmon in his guitar use for his performance and suggested Harmon “lose the guitar”. Luke Bryan said that Harmon took the audience on a journey with his performance.

Alejandro Aranda performed “Under Pressure”, with assistance from Lambert prior to the show, as well. Aranda wanted to change the arrangement a bit to make the performance different. Aranda delivered a soft yet impactful rendition of the classic hit. Richie called Aranda “an amazing stylist”.

.@scarypoolparty is putting his spin on a beloved classic – can he listen to @adamlambert and believe in it, or will the pressure be too much for him? #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/Jf61aOLzZ1 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 29, 2019

Alyssa Raghu and Wade Cota then teamed up for a performance of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” for the Movie Duets. Show mentor Bobby Bones called this a very unexpected pairing, with these two singers. Cota and Raghu have such different singing styles from each other but their voices blended well together. And, the next performance was another duet, with Harmon and Vandenburg, singing “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman.

Laine Hardy then delivered a rendition of “Fat Bottom Girl”, which was followed up by a special performance of Bohemian Rhapsody by blind child prodigy Avett Maness, who taught himself to play the piano. Then, Laci Booth took the stage to deliver her solo performance of the night. Both Hardy and Booth used guitars for their performances. Richie said that Booth’s smokey voice is a great vehicle.