‘Game of Thrones’ Bracket Season 8 & Death Pool: Who Will Die & Who Will Sit on the Iron Throne?

One thing about Game of Thrones Season 8 that’s pretty much guaranteed is that characters are going to die and someone will be sitting on the Iron Throne at the end. That’s why there are so many fantasy leagues, debates, and odds predictions based on who will live to see the final moments of the season. Of course, we all know that Game of Thrones is anything but predictable, so sometimes the characters deemed least likely to die are the ones who actually do. Here are some of the biggest predictions about who will die next and who will live to the end.

Euron Greyjoy Is Favored as the Next To Die

Euron Greyjoy is a damn great side character. Leaves a huge mark in each scene he's in. #GoT pic.twitter.com/MNTaHpzUqT — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFager) April 7, 2019

OddsShark.com has noted that Euron Greyjoy is favored to be the first to die on Season 8. He’s the favorite at +210, followed by Yara (+250), Sansa (+350), Theon (+750), Jamie (+1000), Cersei (+1200), Daenerys (+2500), Arya (+5000), Tyrion (+5000), and finally Jon Snow (+8000.)

What if no dies in the final season of #GameofThrones? Not Euron Greyjoy or even The Night King. They all seek out a truce in the end and live happily ever after. 🤔 #Dracarys — Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (@RustedMecha) April 14, 2019

Arya Is Favored for Killing Cersei

Who will Arya kill first from her list in the final season of #GameofThrones? Cersei +175

Melisandre +300

The Hound +325

Ilyn Payne +400

Beric Dondarrion +500

The Mountain +1000 pic.twitter.com/vNZzlRO92r — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 8, 2019

Most people expect Cersei to die at some point, and OddsShark notes that she’s favorited to die in Episode 5 or 6 at -650. Arya is the favorite for killing her at +150, with Jaime being next at +180, Sansa at +650, and Tyrion at +800. As a side note, many think Arya will take the face of someone Cersei trusts to kill her, and that theory is part of the reason why Arya is so heavily favored.

In general, Cersei is favored at -115 as being the next Lannister to die on the show, with Jaime next followed by Tyrion at +250. Arya is favored as the next Stark to die at -150, with Bran next at +180 and Sansa at +300.

Bran Is Favored for Sitting on the Iron Throne

Isaac H Wright said his emotionless portrayal of Bran Stark in Season 7 was inspired by Dr. Manhattan in the movie 'Watchmen' #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/UHMRxpbwwe — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) September 6, 2017

Interestingly, Bran is the betting favorite for sitting on the Iron Throne at the end, according to OddsShark. He’s the betting favorite at +220. Next up is Jon Snow at +350, then Sansa (+500), and Daenerys (+700).

Even though he died, Littlefinger has a +1000 odds of sitting on the Iron Throne, thanks to a fan theory that he’s still alive.

Gendry is at +700 right now, though he fluctuates a lot. Since he’s Robert Baratheon’s secret child, he has quite a number of fans supporting his rise to the throne in the end.

