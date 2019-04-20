What Time is ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 2 on the West Coast, Pacific Time Zone?

Everyone’s already talking about Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 on HBO on Sunday, April 21. Even though it’s Easter, we’ll be able to enjoy a new episode on Sunday night. So you’ll definitely want to watch the episode live if at all possible. But what time is it airing on the west coast? This can be a little confusing because the time actually depends on what method you use to watch the series. West Coast folks tend to be behind everyone else, but depending on how you access the show, you might be able to watch right along with everyone else.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 will air on TV at 9 p.m. Pacific on HBO West for people on the West coast. But it will be available starting at 6 p.m. Pacific for West coast viewers who watch via streaming on HBO NOW or HBO GO. This is according to HBO’s online schedule. For West Coast viewers, this is actually a blessing. If HBO GO or HBO NOW servers have trouble and crash like they did last week, you can just hold off for a bit and watch the show when it airs on HBO on TV.

In other words, if you live in the West Coast Pacific time zone and watch on TV, you’ll be seeing the premiere a bit later than your counterparts who get the “eastern broadcast” feed instead of your delayed western broadcast. If you tune into HBO on TV at 6 p.m. Pacific when everyone else is watching on the East and Central coasts, you’ll see the movie BlacKkKlansman, which ends at 8 p.m. Pacific. After that, the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones will air at 8 p.m. Pacific, followed finally by the new episode at 9 p.m. Pacific.

(In the Eastern time zone, Game of Thrones airs at 9 p.m. Eastern, and it airs simultaneously at 8 p.m. Central. But if you’re watching on TV at that time on the western coast, you have to wait.)

If you watch the show via streaming, you’ll get to watch right at the same time as your eastern counterparts, according to HBO’s online schedule. The online schedule lists HBO GO and HBO NOW streaming as being simultaneous with the Eastern coast release, while HBO West’s TV channel release is later.

So if you’re watching it on HBO NOW or HBO GO, the episode will be available everywhere when it airs at 9 p.m. Eastern time. This means that if you’re on the West Coast and watching the Season 8 premiere via HBO NOW or GO, you can watch at 6 p.m. Pacific, the same time as everyone else. Fans have put together a countdown timer here.

Note: If you’re watching the Golden Knights vs. Sharks game on the west coast, it may run a little long, so you may have to start Game of Thrones a little later.

You’re gonna need to DVR the east coast broadcast of Game Of Thrones and patiently avoid spoilers for an extra few minutes, #VGK fans. Easter Sunday night’s Game 6 between the Golden Knights and Sharks will begin at 4 pm PT. #VegasBorn #GoT #EasterSunday — Sin City SM (@SinCitySM) April 20, 2019

Meanwhile, On Demand is even later and won’t be released until April 22.

To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

The Season 8 premiere will be 58 minutes long. The longer episodes won’t start until May 5, when they are 1 hour 18, 1 hour 20, and 1 hour 20 consecutively.

