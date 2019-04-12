‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season 8 Schedule: Time, TV Channel, Episodes, & Release Date

The final season of Game of Thrones is almost here. Read on to learn everything you need to know about how to watch the final season, including Episode 1 that premieres on Sunday in the United States and Monday in the UK.

Season 8 Release Date: The first episode of Season 8 will release on Sunday, April 14, 2019. After that, each new episode will air every Sunday night at the same time. Unfortunately, there will only be six episodes. (Note: The release date for the Season 8 premiere in the UK is April 15.)

Season 8 Time: Each episode of Game of Thrones will air at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. (In the UK, it will air April 15 at 2 a.m. and then later at 9 p.m.) Fans have put together a countdown timer here.

Season 8 Schedule: Episodes will air every Sunday consecutively. This includes Mother’s Day on May 12 and Easter on April 21.

Episode 1 will air April 14. Episode 2 will air April 21. Episode 3 will air April 28. Episode 4 will air May 5. Episode 5 will air May 12, and the final episode will air on May 19.

Season 8 Episode Lengths: Unfortunately the first two episodes won’t be as long as fans were hoping. Here are the lengths for each episode in the final season.

Episode 1: 54 minutes

Episode 2: 58 minutes

Episode 3: 1 hour 22 minutes

Episode 4: 1 hour 18 minutes

Episode 5: 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 6: 1 hour 20 minutes.

No episode is quite reaching the 90-minute length that we had originally expected, but the last four episodes will get close.

Episode titles haven’t been released yet, but we do know that Episode 1 is directed by David Nutter. Episode 2 is directed by David Nutter. Episode 3 is directed by Miguel Sapochnik. Episode 4 is directed by David Nutter. Episode 5 is directed by Miguel Sapochnik. And Episode 6, the finale, is directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Season 8 Channel: Game of Thrones will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. Here is a list of the stations that are airing Game of Thrones around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)

Arab League OSN, MBC4 Argentina HBO Argentina Australia Showcase Austria Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Bangladesh HBO Belgium 2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux Bosnia and Herzegovina HBO Brazil HBO Brazil Bulgaria HBO Bulgaria Canada HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase China CCTV-1 (censored version) Colombia HBO Croatia HBO, HRT Cyprus ANT1 Cyprus Czech Republic HBO, CT2 Denmark HBO Nordic, C More, TV3 Estonia Fox Life, ETV2 Finland HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2 France OCS Choc, Canal+ Germany Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Greece NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV Hungary HBO Iceland Stöð 2 India HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD Ireland Sky Atlantic Israel Yes Oh Italy Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4 Japan Star Channel Kosovo Klan Kosova Latvia Fox Life Lithuania BTV Macedonia HBO Malaysia HBO Asia Mexico HBO Moldova HBO Montenegro HBO Netherlands Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4 New Zealand SoHo, Prime Norway HBO Nordic, C More, NRK Pakistan HBO Pakistan Philippines HBO Philippines Poland HBO Portugal Syfy Romania HBO Russia Fox Life, Ren-TV Serbia HBO Slovakia HBO Slovenia Kanal A, HBO South Africa M-Net South Korea SCREEN Spain Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta Sweden HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1 Switzerland TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse Taiwan HBO Thailand HBO Turkey CNBC-e, e2, tvyo Ukraine TET, 1+1 United Kingdom Sky Atlantic, Sky1 United States HBO

To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.