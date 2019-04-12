‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season 8 Schedule: Time, TV Channel, Episodes, & Release Date

‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season 8 Schedule: Time, TV Channel, Episodes, & Release Date

Game of Thrones Schedule

HBO Game of Thrones Schedule

The final season of Game of Thrones is almost here. Read on to learn everything you need to know about how to watch the final season, including Episode 1 that premieres on Sunday in the United States and Monday in the UK.

Season 8 Release Date: The first episode of Season 8 will release on Sunday, April 14, 2019. After that, each new episode will air every Sunday night at the same time. Unfortunately, there will only be six episodes. (Note: The release date for the Season 8 premiere in the UK is April 15.)

Season 8 Time: Each episode of Game of Thrones will air at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. (In the UK, it will air April 15 at 2 a.m. and then later at 9 p.m.) Fans have put together a countdown timer here.

Season 8 Schedule: Episodes will air every Sunday consecutively. This includes Mother’s Day on May 12 and Easter on April 21.

Episode 1 will air April 14. Episode 2 will air April 21. Episode 3 will air April 28. Episode 4 will air May 5. Episode 5 will air May 12, and the final episode will air on May 19.

Season 8 Episode Lengths: Unfortunately the first two episodes won’t be as long as fans were hoping. Here are the lengths for each episode in the final season.

  • Episode 1: 54 minutes
  • Episode 2: 58 minutes
  • Episode 3: 1 hour 22 minutes
  • Episode 4: 1 hour 18 minutes
  • Episode 5: 1 hour 20 minutes
  • Episode 6: 1 hour 20 minutes.

No episode is quite reaching the 90-minute length that we had originally expected, but the last four episodes will get close.

Episode titles haven’t been released yet, but we do know that Episode 1 is directed by David Nutter. Episode 2 is directed by David Nutter. Episode 3 is directed by Miguel Sapochnik. Episode 4 is directed by David Nutter. Episode 5 is directed by Miguel Sapochnik. And Episode 6, the finale, is directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Season 8 Channel: Game of Thrones will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. Here is a list of the stations that are airing Game of Thrones around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)

Arab League OSN, MBC4
Argentina HBO Argentina
Australia Showcase
Austria Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
Bangladesh HBO
Belgium 2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux
Bosnia and Herzegovina HBO
Brazil HBO Brazil
Bulgaria HBO Bulgaria
Canada HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase
China CCTV-1 (censored version)
Colombia HBO
Croatia HBO, HRT
Cyprus ANT1 Cyprus
Czech Republic HBO, CT2
Denmark HBO Nordic, C More, TV3
Estonia Fox Life, ETV2
Finland HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2
France OCS Choc, Canal+
Germany Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
Greece NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV
Hungary HBO
Iceland Stöð 2
India HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD
Ireland Sky Atlantic
Israel Yes Oh
Italy Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4
Japan Star Channel
Kosovo Klan Kosova
Latvia Fox Life
Lithuania BTV
Macedonia HBO
Malaysia HBO Asia
Mexico HBO
Moldova HBO
Montenegro HBO
Netherlands Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4
New Zealand SoHo, Prime
Norway HBO Nordic, C More, NRK
Pakistan HBO Pakistan
Philippines HBO Philippines
Poland HBO
Portugal Syfy
Romania HBO
Russia Fox Life, Ren-TV
Serbia HBO
Slovakia HBO
Slovenia Kanal A, HBO
South Africa M-Net
South Korea SCREEN
Spain Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta
Sweden HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1
Switzerland TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse
Taiwan HBO
Thailand HBO
Turkey CNBC-e, e2, tvyo
Ukraine TET, 1+1
United Kingdom Sky Atlantic, Sky1
United States HBO

To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

