‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere: What Time & Channel Does Episode 1 Air Around the World?

The premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8 is here, and although we are so excited, we also can’t help but a feel a little sad that this epic show is coming to an end. You won’t want to miss a minute tonight so you’re not spoiled by the Internet tomorrow. When does Game of Thrones start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about the finale.

DATE: Sunday, April 14, 2019

TV CHANNEL: Game of Thrones will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Here is a list of the TV stations that are airing Game of Thrones around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)

Arab League OSN, MBC4 Argentina HBO Argentina Australia Showcase Austria Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Bangladesh HBO Belgium 2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux Bosnia and Herzegovina HBO Brazil HBO Brazil Bulgaria HBO Bulgaria Canada HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase China CCTV-1 (censored version) Colombia HBO Croatia HBO, HRT Cyprus ANT1 Cyprus Czech Republic HBO, CT2 Denmark HBO Nordic, C More, TV3 Estonia Fox Life, ETV2 Finland HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2 France OCS Choc, Canal+ Germany Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Greece NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV Hungary HBO Iceland Stöð 2 India HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD Ireland Sky Atlantic Israel Yes Oh Italy Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4 Japan Star Channel Kosovo Klan Kosova Latvia Fox Life Lithuania BTV Macedonia HBO Malaysia HBO Asia Mexico HBO Moldova HBO Montenegro HBO Netherlands Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4 New Zealand SoHo, Prime Norway HBO Nordic, C More, NRK Pakistan HBO Pakistan Philippines HBO Philippines Poland HBO Portugal Syfy Romania HBO Russia Fox Life, Ren-TV Serbia HBO Slovakia HBO Slovenia Kanal A, HBO South Africa M-Net South Korea SCREEN Spain Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta Sweden HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1 Switzerland TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse Taiwan HBO Thailand HBO Turkey CNBC-e, e2, tvyo Ukraine TET, 1+1 United Kingdom Sky Atlantic, Sky1 United States HBO

EPISODE 1 PREMIERE TIME: 9:00 p.m. Eastern (8:00 p.m. Central). A fan created a countdown to the premiere here.

In the UK, the show will air at 2 a.m. BST on April 15 on Sky (simultaneously with the U.S. premiere) and then again April 15 at 9 p.m. In France and Germany, it looks like the premiere is at 3 a.m., but you’ll want to double check your time zone to make sure.

By the way, if you watch on HBO Now in the U.S., you might get to start watching about three minutes before everyone else. The episodes typically premiere about 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO Now, but you might want to start refreshing around 8:55 p.m. Eastern.

AFTER SHOW SPECIAL: Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan are hosting a Game of Thrones after show that will air on Twitter immediately after each show airs on the East coast. This show is called Talk of Thrones.

PREPARING FOR THE FINAL SEASON: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch this preview below. If you’re planning a watch party, check out these ideas, shared by a big Game of Thrones enthusiast.

And here are some teasers that have aired.

You can join the author’s email list for updates on Game of Thrones and other scifi and fantasy TV shows that the author covers. Choose the scifi and fantasy TV option when you sign up.