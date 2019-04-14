‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere: What Time & Channel Does Episode 1 Air Around the World?

The premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8 is here, and although we are so excited, we also can’t help but a feel a little sad that this epic show is coming to an end. You won’t want to miss a minute tonight so you’re not spoiled by the Internet tomorrow. When does Game of Thrones start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about the finale.

DATE: Sunday, April 14, 2019

TV CHANNEL: Game of Thrones will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Here is a list of the TV stations that are airing Game of Thrones around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)

Arab League OSN, MBC4
Argentina HBO Argentina
Australia Showcase
Austria Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
Bangladesh HBO
Belgium 2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux
Bosnia and Herzegovina HBO
Brazil HBO Brazil
Bulgaria HBO Bulgaria
Canada HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase
China CCTV-1 (censored version)
Colombia HBO
Croatia HBO, HRT
Cyprus ANT1 Cyprus
Czech Republic HBO, CT2
Denmark HBO Nordic, C More, TV3
Estonia Fox Life, ETV2
Finland HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2
France OCS Choc, Canal+
Germany Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
Greece NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV
Hungary HBO
Iceland Stöð 2
India HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD
Ireland Sky Atlantic
Israel Yes Oh
Italy Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4
Japan Star Channel
Kosovo Klan Kosova
Latvia Fox Life
Lithuania BTV
Macedonia HBO
Malaysia HBO Asia
Mexico HBO
Moldova HBO
Montenegro HBO
Netherlands Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4
New Zealand SoHo, Prime
Norway HBO Nordic, C More, NRK
Pakistan HBO Pakistan
Philippines HBO Philippines
Poland HBO
Portugal Syfy
Romania HBO
Russia Fox Life, Ren-TV
Serbia HBO
Slovakia HBO
Slovenia Kanal A, HBO
South Africa M-Net
South Korea SCREEN
Spain Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta
Sweden HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1
Switzerland TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse
Taiwan HBO
Thailand HBO
Turkey CNBC-e, e2, tvyo
Ukraine TET, 1+1
United Kingdom Sky Atlantic, Sky1
United States HBO

EPISODE 1 PREMIERE TIME: 9:00 p.m. Eastern (8:00 p.m. Central). A fan created a countdown to the premiere here.

In the UK, the show will air at 2 a.m. BST on April 15 on Sky (simultaneously with the U.S. premiere) and then again April 15 at 9 p.m. In France and Germany, it looks like the premiere is at 3 a.m., but you’ll want to double check your time zone to make sure.

By the way, if you watch on HBO Now in the U.S., you might get to start watching about three minutes before everyone else. The episodes typically premiere about 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO Now, but you might want to start refreshing around 8:55 p.m. Eastern.

AFTER SHOW SPECIAL: Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan are hosting a Game of Thrones after show that will air on Twitter immediately after each show airs on the East coast. This show is called Talk of Thrones.

PREPARING FOR THE FINAL SEASON: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch this preview below. If you’re planning a watch party, check out these ideas, shared by a big Game of Thrones enthusiast.

And here are some teasers that have aired.

