How Long Is ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3 Tonight?

Tonight we will finally see the most epic battle in television history on Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3. This also means, heartbreakingly, that we are halfway through the season. Will we finally get the extra long episode that we were promised, or is the episode going to end a lot sooner than we expect yet again? Last week’s episode wasn’t even 60 minutes long, and neither was the premiere. Well, we have good news about tonight. Tonight’s episode is going to be the longest of the season.

Tonight’s episode is 1 hour and 25 minutes long, but the runtime is listed as 82 minutes total in length. That’s nearly 30 minutes longer than the first two episodes of the season, and officially the longest episode of Season 8. According to the show’s TV listings, tonight’s episode will start at 9 p.m. Eastern and end at 10:25 p.m. Eastern. Technically, the runtime for tonight is 82 minutes long, so the credits and trailer will probably add a few minutes, making the show end at 10:25 p.m.

As of the time of publication, there are no official titles yet for tonight’s episode. But TV Guide lists the synopsis as being: “The Night King finally breaches the Wall alongside a full-grown dragon under his command; the new alliances and betrayals will determine the fate of everyone in Westeros.” This has obviously been the same synopsis that TV Guide has run for every episode of Season 8, so it’s not revealing anything new. The episode number is Episode 70.

Here are the lengths for each episode in the final season.

Episode 1: 54 minutes

Episode 2: 58 minutes

Episode 3 (tonight): 1 hour 22 minutes

Episode 4: 1 hour 18 minutes

Episode 5: 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 6: 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 3 is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who also directed The Gift, Hardhome, and Battle of the Bastards. He’s known for directing epic episodes. Episode 4 is directed by David Nutter. Episode 5 is directed by Miguel Sapochnik. And Episode 6, the finale, is directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The longest episode in Season 6 was the Season 6 finale, Winds of Winter, which clocked in for 68 minutes. The Season 7 finale was much longer: 79 minutes and 43 seconds. Tonight’s episode will be the longest episode for Game of Thrones yet, a little more than 2 minutes longer than the Season 7 finale.

