Jenny’s Song: Video & Meaning of ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 2 End Credits Song

The end credits song on Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 was by Florence & the Machine. You can watch a video of the song below with the lyrics.

This also just happens to be the same song that Podrick sang during the episode.

Who sang it better?

You may recognize Florence and the Machine from songs like Shake It Out, Dog Days Are Over, and more.

The lyrics of the song seem to tell the story of Jenny of Oldstone. Jenny of Oldstones was from the Riverlands but claimed to be descended from the Children of the Forest. In Season 7, the archmaesters compared Bran’s claim about seeing the White Walkers through warging to be similar to Jenny’s claim.

Jenny’s history is explored in the books. She was a poor woman whom Prince Duncan Targaryen fell in love with. Duncan’s father, King Aegon V, did not want them to marry because Duncan was betrothed to Lyonel Baratheon. But they married anyway and Duncan willingly gave up his right to the throne.

When she and Duncan met, she lived in the ruins of Oldstones, which was once a castle of the First Men. She claimed to be descended from the First Men, and a wood witch claimed she was descended from the Children of the Forest. That same witch claimed that the Prince Who Was Promised would be born from Prince Aerys II Targaryen’s line. (Aerys II was the Mad King: Dany’s father.) Ultimately, Jenny was accepted and referred to as Lady Jenny. But Prince Duncan died in a fire at Sumerhall, which was rumored to be started when Dunk and Aeg (Aegon) tried unsuccessfully to hatch dragon eggs.

Jenny and Duncan’s relationship mirrors Jon and Dany’s. Jon was willing to give up the throne for Dany, just like Duncan gave up the throne for Jenny (although under different circumstances.) Both Jon and Dany have been theorized to be the Prince Who Was Promised, so that part bears significance too.

The idea of Jenny being descended from the First Men or the Children of the Forest also is important. The Night King was a First Man who was turned by the Children of the Forest. There’s a lot to unpack from this song.

The song is a haunting story of Jenny, now all alone.