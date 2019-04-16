Is Lisa Vanderpump Quitting ‘Real Housewives’? Does She Leave the Show?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is only a few episodes in, but the drama is hotter than it has ever been and friendships have already been destroyed. To bring you up to speed, cast member and Lisa Vanderpump friend Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog from Vanderpump Dogs. Kemsley revealed that the dog had been biting her family members and she needed to give up the pooch. She said she thought the dog was going to a good home but it ended up in a shelter. Vanderpump Dogs was alerted and Lisa Vanderpump was quite upset. Soon, this information ended up in the hands of the media, via Radar Online, and some of the ladies believed Vanderpump leaked the dog drama story.

Vanderpump’s longtime friend, Kyle Richards, somewhat defended Vanderpump to the ladies but also said that she could see Vanderpump leaking the story. In trying to do damage control and warn her friend about the rumors, Richards ended up in a giant argument with Vanderpump and Vanderpump’s dedicated husband, Ken Todd. Richards pleaded with Vanderpump to hear her out and told her how much she loved her, but the situation turned ugly quickly. And, Richards was clearly blown away when she was ordered to leave the couple’s home. Vanderpump denied any involvement in spreading the story to the press.

Amid the dog drama, Vanderpump began distancing herself from the other women, especially since she was still reeling over the loss of her brother, who had died unexpectedly. Then, with the fall out she had with Richards, she seemed to not want to be around any of the women, especially since Richards said that they were all talking about Vanderpump possibly leaking the dog story.

Prior to the season’s start, there were reports that Vanderpump stopped filming with the other women and she wasn’t shown with the other castmates on an overseas trip either. Does this mean that Vanderpump is quitting?

In her Bravo Housewives blog, following her fall out with Richards, Vanderpump talked about her decision to step away from the other ladies on the show. Vanderpump wrote, “I still attempted to commit to yet another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I believe that my instincts to withdraw this year were correct … However, I hoped to make it through with close friends – but as we have seen, that was not to be. You saw Kyle come to my house and accuse me of lying.”

Before agreeing to film this season of RHOBH, Vanderpump said that she considered taking time away from filming, though she was also filming Vanderpump Rules for the network. Given her mourning the passing of her brother, Vanderpump confessed to Hollywood Life, “I said I should probably take the year off, but Bravo kind of thought they wanted me. We talked about that. In hindsight, I probably shouldn’t have done it, but anyway, there’s a lot of positivity that came out of it. It highlighted all of my charities and that was really fortunate to me.”

Vanderpump has not revealed that she’s leaving the show and a source recently told Entertainment Tonight, “Lisa is still a member of RHOBH and filmed the whole season. Lisa isn’t on the cast trip to France because she has her Vanderpump Dogs Gala [on Thursday], is filming for Vanderpump Rules and is helping with the displaced animals from the L.A. fires.”

If Vanderpump decides to take a break from the show, one person who says they would miss her is her estranged friend, Kyle Richards. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Richards said, “All l I know is, I love Lisa. We’ve been friends for many years. We started the show together. We’re the two last originals left from the cast, and I love her.” She continued, “If she needs to take her time to, you know, step away for whatever reason, you know, all I know is, we’ve all reached out to her. We’ve all included her. We’ve all wanted her to be there and included. The ball’s in her court, I guess, you know? It’s up to her.”

Fans will have to wait and see how it all plays out and if Vanderpump ends up filming the RHOBH reunion with the other women.