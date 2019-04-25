Luke Perry’s Last Appearance on ‘Riverdale’: A Beautiful Goodbye

Tonight was Luke Perry’s last appearance on Riverdale, and many fans simply were not ready to let him go. The episode aired on April 24, 2019. Luke Perry died on March 4, 2019 after suffering a traumatic and unexpected stroke. His death caught family, friends, and fans by surprise since he appeared to be in great health.

On Riverdale, Luke Perry’s character Fred Andrews — Archie Andrews’ father — was often known for being the best dad on Riverdale. It’s unclear how Fred will be written off the show or how Archie’s character arc will be changed because of the loss of Luke Perry. Archie’s already been suffering from depression and many other issues, so the loss of his dad might take the character into a dark place. The show has confirmed they will be addressing the death on-screen and will not be recasting the character, but just how isn’t yet known. Whatever they do, it will be a touching tribute to Luke Perry and his character, Fred Andrews.

The Riverdale Writers Room announced that Season 3 is dedicated to Luke Perry.

Ashleigh Murray has dedicated her performance tonight to Luke Perry.

Even before the episode aired, fans weren’t ready to say goodbye.

Every time I see Luke Perry on screen now it’s heartbreaking. 💔 #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/EUspxPhmol — Susan A (@susanloli) April 18, 2019

I am already crying at the thought of today being the final #Riverdale episode that Luke Perry is in. It really is true, only the good die young 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Nicole (@nicolewilliam_s) April 24, 2019

Bro the last episode of riverdale with luke perry in it, airs today! 😢 #Riverdale — Ysa Casanova (@mrysvllncsnv) April 24, 2019

#Riverdale will air the last scenes filmed by #LukePerry tonight. Not sure I’m ready to see this. 😵 pic.twitter.com/MGQIos5NY2 — Monique (@babymomo79) April 24, 2019

Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, the show’s showrunner, said about the final scenes: “This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever…”

Luke Perry’s first appearance was at the hospital when they found out the guy Archie was boxing had died and now they’re waiting on an autopsy.

His next scene was a few minutes later, at home with Archie. He assured his so that the autopsy would show he was innocent. But Archie didn’t feel innocent because he knew Randy was using. He insisted he would never step into the boxing ring again. That scene ended before he could give Archie his well-known good advice.

oh Luke Perry 🥺 Final episode with Fred Andrews, so sad. #Riverdale #Rip — kayla dombrock (@k_marie225) April 25, 2019

Here are some photos from those scenes. Apologies for the poor quality. It’s tough to get good photos when you’re also sad. :(

This is a developing story.

I AINT READY TO SAY GOODBYE TO LUKE PERRY/FRED ANDREWS 😭💔😭 #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/GMKQ6c27Vn — ʎpuıƆ ♎️🦄 (@hippielilicaxo) April 25, 2019

Goodbye Luke Perry. :(