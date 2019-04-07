Miranda Lambert’s Surprise 2019 Wedding to Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Country music star Miranda Lambert surprised fans earlier this year by announcing that she got married. Her relationship to now-husband Brendan McLoughlin was kept private before the wedding announcement. Lambert is up for Female Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards.

On Valentine’s Day of this year, Lambert took to Instagram to tell her fans and followers “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️#theone.” With the sweet caption, she shared a couple of photos from their wedding. In the pictures, she is wearing a white lace wedding gown with long sleeves; she wore her hair down in loose curls. The newlyweds look happy and very in love, smiling and holding one another. People reports that they were married on January 26, 2019.

Since that February announcement, Lambert has shared few details about the wedding or her marriage. On the contrary, the couple has been trying their best to steer clear of reporters and paparazzi, keeping a low profile in public and asking reporters to “leave, please,” adding that “The world should mind its own f–king business” (according to Inside Edition).

Wedding dress designer Lela Rose did, however, confirm that Lambert wore one of her designs for the wedding, writing on Instagram “We couldn’t be more thrilled to see @mirandalambert in our “Canyon” wedding dress. Such a beautiful bride!” As another peek into their young marriage, People reported that the couple showed off their wedding rings (and Lambert’s solitaire diamond engagement ring) in SoHo on Valentine’s Day, right after Lambert broke their news on social media. People also shared an exclusive look at the couple holding hands at their wedding, which appears to have taken place on a horse ranch.

According to Country Living, McLoughlin is a 27-year-old police officer with the NYPD and is originally from Staten Island. McLoughlin is also a father; he and Kaihla Rettinger had a baby together in 2018, days after he and Lambert first met. The two met in New York City in November when Lambert was performing with the Pistol Annies on Good Morning America, and Brendan was on the job in the area. This means that they were together only a few months before tying the knot.

Prior to marrying Brendan, Lambert was famously married to fellow country music star Blake Shelton for 4 years before they announced they were divorcing in 2015. Shelton is currently in a relationship with recording artist Gwen Stefani. Brendan has not been married before, but he was engaged to Jackie Bruno before Rettinger became pregnant with his child.

Fans will no doubt be looking for Miranda’s new husband at the Academy of Country Music Awards tonight, wondering if she will take him as her date for their first official appearance together as husband and wife. On the red carpet before the award show began, Lambert posed alone, without McLoughlin by her side.