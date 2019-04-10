Is Rory McCann Married? Does the Game of Thrones Actor Have a Wife?

Rory McCann, who plays Sandor Clegane, aka “The Hound,” on HBO’s Game of Thrones, will be back again to help battle the Army of the Dead when the eighth and final season premieres this Sunday, April 14. Fans are anxiously awaiting the “Cleganebowl” – the ultimate showdown between the Hound and his brother, Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane, which is hopefully, finally happening this season.

With the season premiere right around the corner, fans of the Scottish actor may find themselves wondering about his personal life, and whether or not he is married or dating anyone at this time. McCann doesn’t appear to be dating anybody at the moment, and has said in the past that he doesn’t date often because he moves around too much, but if he did, she would be a “quiet woman” who enjoys cuddling.

Here’s what you need to know about McCann’s love life:

He Stated Back in 2009 That He Was Single Because He Moves Too Much & ‘Can’t Really Get Attached’

McCann told the Scotsman that a big reason why he doesn’t date is because he moves so much for his career and various acting roles that he can’t afford to get attached to anyone until his life settles down. You can read his full quote below:

I’m single because I move about so much that I can’t really get attached. I spent the new year in Ullapool and all I was getting was “Oh my God, you’re the Porage Oats man!” That doesn’t really help the situation. I did better in Iceland. I lived there for a year and I’m not known there, so it was just regular. The women there are fantastic. They wear the trousers. They’re the ones that point and go “Hey you. Over here!” and the men are the meek, quiet ones who are sitting there going “Who, me?” I liked that approach.

McCann Prefers a ‘Quiet Woman’ Who Enjoys Cuddling & Says That 80 Percent of The Women He’s Met Were Crazy

It should come as no shock that McCann would prefer to be with a quiet woman if he ever settles down one day, especially considering his solitary, transient lifestyle (he is known for enjoying his peace and quiet, and often lives on his boat for long periods of time, or in places without modern conveniences). He told the Scotsman that he’d never date an actress, and if he did have a long-term partner, he’d probably quit acting because he’d be insecure otherwise.

I’d like someone quiet and not too much trouble. Someone very cuddly. Chatty, but not outspoken; I don’t like loud women at all. In the business I meet some beautiful women, but to be honest, 80 per cent of them, are raving lunatics, and are to be avoided. It’s just insecurity, actors are generally quite insecure. I wouldn’t date, or I’ve never had a fling with an actress, and I’d quite like to keep it that way. But we’ll see. I have the will of a flip-flop. If I had a long-term partner, I don’t think I’d be an actor. It’d be too much of a strain; you have to work too hard to balance that life with a family and a mortgage and all that stuff, it would be too much. I don’t think it would be fair.

He Does, However, Have Two Very Important Women in His Life – His Mother & Sister

McCann is very close to his mother and sister, and calls his mother his “biggest fan” and his “one true believer” when it comes to supporting him in his career. He has brought his mother to several movie premieres, and introduced her to a few Hollywood stars throughout the years, including Angelina Jolie.

“She’s my one true believer, my no. one fan,” he told the Scotsman. “I’ve always been close to her. She’s been very encouraging through the ups and downs of being an actor. It’s not easy because there’s long periods of no work and she’s always been the one trying to keep me positive.”

His sister, Sally-Gay, also works in the film industry as a costume designer, and he considers her one of his biggest “cheerleaders” next to their mother. The siblings worked together on the set of the 2004 epic historical drama film “Alexander,” where he says they occasionally “spoke a secret language from childhood” to each other when they didn’t want to be overheard by the other actors.

