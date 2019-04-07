Shark Tank Time & Schedule: Is It On TV Tonight?

Shark Tank continues tonight on ABC. The show will air at 10 p.m. ET, or 7 p.m. PT depending on your time zone. Four different products will be pitched, while the panel of “sharks”; made up of Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, and Lori Greiner, will determine whether or not to invest.

The description for tonight’s episode reads, “A traditional handheld Argentinian snack; a smart security product that helps keep intruders out of the home; a beverage carrier product that keeps items cold; an online tool that helps offer family activities at a discount.”

Shark Tank Airs Tonight at 10 P.M. ET on ABC

To commemorate the show’s tenth season, the cast and crew sat down with Vulture to talk about longevity and the grueling process of vetting entrepreneurs. “It’s a long and grueling casting process,” said executive producer Yun Lingner. “There’s about 30,000 people who apply every year. But as far as what the actual pitch is when they come in, it’s important for us that it’s authentically happening. It’s a really nerve-racking experience. I’m actually more surprised that more people don’t bomb.”

You have to see it,” O’Leary added. “It’s a big difference between rehearsals and when you actually get on that carpet. All the cameras are rolling, the lights are on you, and you got the real investors there… Tell us what the idea is in 60 seconds. If you’re still rambling five minutes later, it’s not gonna work. Here’s what I got, here’s why it works, here’s why you’re gonna be really rewarded as an investor. Look at all the pitches that get funded by me.”

4 New Entrepreneurs Will Pitch Their Companies to the ‘Sharks’

Fellow Shark Tank judge Rohan Oza recently talked about the show’s ongoing success. “Shark Tank is bigger than ever,” he told Cheddar. “It taps into America’s entrepreneurial spirit. I have so many friends who watch it with their kids. And I think people learn both business and tough love in the tank.” Oza admitted that while he gets along with the other judges, things get serious when money is involved. “When we’re off the set, we’re friends,” he remarked. “But when you get into the tank it’s real. The gloves come off or the teeth come out. Whatever analogy you want, because you actually want the deal.”

Oza went on to discuss what makes a good investment. He cites intelligence and chemistry as the two guiding principles that an investor should follow. “A phrase one of my fellow sharks Alex Rodriguez loves to use is he always backs the jockey,” he said. “I agree with Alex because one: is this someone that is smart and can take this to the promised land? But two: do I like working with him? Because life’s short, if you don’t like working with them, then don’t do the deal.”