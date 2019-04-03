Is ‘This Is Us’ Ending? How Many More Seasons Are There?

This Is Us will air the final episode of Season 3 tonight, hopefully tying up some loose ends. The season has been a roller coaster for the main characters — Rebecca, Kevin, Kate, and Randall Pearson — as they all navigate this crazy thing we call life.

While the show is wildly popular, it is coming to an end. Showrunners have decided to go out on a high note. There are three more seasons of the show in store and then This Is Us will be a thing of the past.

Here’s what you need to know:

Season 4 Is Going to Be About ‘New Beginnings & Restarts’

Season 3 of This Is Us has made us laugh and cry all season long.

We have seen the struggles of Kate Pearson as she makes a life-changing decision to have a baby. Later on in the season, Kate and her husband Toby welcome their baby boy several weeks early.

We watch as Kevin Pearson tries to piece together moments of his late father’s life, traveling to Vietnam, and eventually reconnecting with his uncle, Nicky. He also fosters a romantic relationship which seems to mature him in many ways. However, as things get more complicated in his life, Kevin destroys his own sobriety and starts drinking again.

And then there’s Randall Pearson, who spends most of the season chasing after his newest dream and earning a seat on the Philadelphia City Council. Randall and his wife, Beth, have been having some serious marital disputes, as well, and their relationship could end in Season 4.

So, where does This Is Us go from here?

“I think this season has been a lot about redemption, but also a lot of rebirth. Next season is a season of new beginnings and restarts,” creator Dan Fogelman told Deadline back in February.

Season 4 will air sometime in the fall.

The Finale Will Be ‘Elegant’ & ‘Really Satisfying’

It’s hard to believe that This Is Us is going to come to an end. It feels like just yesterday that the world welcomed the Pearsons into their living rooms and became part of their family.

Perhaps still reeling from the loss of the Bravermans (Parenthood was the closest show to This Is Us in recent years and had a similar following), viewers likely aren’t keen to think about the Pearsons slowly but surely making their way off of the small screen.

While we know there are only two seasons of This Is Us left, Fogelman has assured fans that he intends for the ending of the show to be both “elegant” and “satisfying.”

“I would hope that it’s elegant. That’s what we’re going for. I would hope that when we reach our ending, people think it’s a really satisfying end place, that makes sense, and it feels like they’ve watched something that is a complete piece of work because that’s really how we’re trying to plan it. Almost like you would a book, or a super-long movie. We’ve had this end in mind for a long time, so we’re able to plan for it, and try to make it feel like it’s a whole, as opposed to a series that’s going to go endlessly,” Fogelman said.