T.J. Osborne Wife: Is the Country Singer Married?

T.J. Osborne is a member of the popular country duo Brothers Osborne. He and his brother John will perform at the 2019 CMA Awards, where they are also nominated in four categories. But is T.J. married? Does he have a wife that will accompany him to the event?

T.J. is not married, nor does he have a girlfriend. He has, however, been romantically linked to fellow country star Miranda Lambert, as they were seen stepping out together in August 2016. “The 32-year-old blonde beauty made sure to turn heads as she showcased her lean bronzed stems in tiny cutoff shorts,” reported the Daily Mail.

T.J. Is Single But Has Been Romantically Linked to Fellow Country Stars

“The Gunpowder & Lead singer was in hysterics as she let loose with her gorgeous gal pals. She paired the ripped Daisy Dukes with a low-cut semi-sheer plain white tee that revealed her black bra beneath,” the publication added. T.J. was seen cozying up to Lambert, and even put his arm on her back at one point. Neither party commented on the photos, however, as Lambert was dating R&B singer Anderson East at the time.

During an interview with Sounds Like Nashville, T.J. talked about Valentine’s Day and how romance can be sometimes be a bad thing. “I think both of us, this sounds awful to say, but both of us don’t really care much about Valentine’s Day,” he said. “It’s really awful for guys and girls. Instead of doing something really sweet out of the kindness of your heart, you’re doing something because you’re supposed to. You don’t get credit for that!”

T.J. Has Said That He Doesn’t Support Romantic Celebrations Like Valentine’s Day

T.J. went on to say that Valentine’s Day only makes single people feel bad about themselves. “Doing something for Valentine’s Day because it’s Valentine’s Day is unromantic,” he remarked. “Most couples I know don’t really give a s–t about Valentine’s Day,” he stresses. “The only thing Valentine’s Day does is make all the single people feel bad.”

T.J. also said that he values authenticity in people, and tries to practice it in his music. “I feel like our fans want us to say something, want us to speak for them,” he told Taste of Country. “Some of them probably don’t, but you know ultimately there are some things where I do feel it feels like if I stay quiet in this time where something is very clearly wrong, then it feels like I’m a bit of a sellout.”