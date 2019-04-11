Are Toni Braxton & Fiance Birdman Still Together?

Toni Braxton has a complex relationship with rapper Birdman. The couple reportedly split in January, but rumors have persisted that they are still engaged, and working on their problems. Braxton has even defended Birdman on episodes of Braxton Family Values.

Rumors of their split started at the top of the year, when Birdman wrote “It’s over” on his Instagram Story. Braxton shared a photo that was captioned, “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice… but ALWAYS choose to be chosen.” She later deleted all the photos of Birdman on her account.

Both Toni Braxton & Birdman Have Denied That They Split Up

A source close to Braxton told Hollywood Life that she and Birdman never technically split. “Toni and Birdman never broke up and are in a great place in their relationship,” they claimed. “They don’t know how the rumors started but embraced them because it adds to the drama of the show, but their relationship is solid. They are still very much together and in a great place.”

“If they were broken up he wouldn’t be on the show this season and everyone would know because Toni would share with everyone that they are through, but alas they are totally cool and in love and are in a really good place with their relationship,” the source added. Braxton addressed the rumors at the season six premiere of Braxton Family Values.

Braxton Said That She’s Unsure How the Rumors Got Started

“We don’t know what happened,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It just kind of [came out of nowhere]. Someone said it and we were like, ‘OK, we’ll just ride with it because it’ll give us some privacy. So that’s good. But we’re good.” Traci Braxton was similarly taken aback by the rumors. “Your guess is as good as mine. I want to be the little fly on the wall during their pillow talk so I can have all the tea because I am missing a whole lot of it,” she joked.

Birdman addressed his relationship status when he appeared on The Wendy Williams Show. When Williams asked if he was single, he said, “Where did you get that from? Social media I guess. Me personally, I’ve never been a man that put no energy into social media.” He explained that that he had a fight with Braxton that they quickly got over. “It was a cap,” he said, “It was fake. I don’t know how this sh*t even took place but on the real… like I would never be a man to bring none of my business to social media. She’s so G. That’s what I like about her.”