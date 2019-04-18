Is Tyler Henry Dating Anyone? Does He Have a Boyfriend?

Tyler Henry has been dating boyfriend Clint Godwin for several years, and the two are as strong as ever judging by Henry’s Instagram page. Despite how outgoing Henry is about his personal life, his boyfriend seems a little more private, so there isn’t as much known about him at this time. Read on to find out what we do know about him.

Godwin is a professional photographer. He owns his own company called Clint Godwin Photography, and his website reveals that he offers a variety of services, from studio portraits, to in-home photo shoots, to “location” portraits, which can be taken in a variety of outdoor locations to add a “unique natural element to your portraits.”

According to Monsters & Critics, the couple met when Godwin’s mother was getting a reading from Henry. He told E! News back in 2018 that they met because she was a client of his and the two stayed in touch outside of her readings. He said that things got a bit “awkward” when one of Godwin’s past relatives tried to get in contact with him.

“And there are still times where we’ll be hanging out at 11 o’clock at night and something will come through from his grandfather or I’ll get a message for his family and he understands that I kind of have to get it out so we can go about our evening,” Tyler told the news outlet last year. “So it’s a little awkward but he understands how I work and when I see something I just have to share it so I can go back to focusing on whatever I was doing.”

It was actually Godwin’s grandfather who helped his family get closure after he died suddenly, according to Monsters & Critics. Henry claimed that Godwin’s grandfather kept pushing him to go visit Godwin.

Much of Godwin’s Instagram page is filled with his own photography, showcasing his skill and talent behind the camera. He has an inspirational quote by Lao Tzu that states “When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be” in his bio. Godwin’s Twitter account reveals he’s an “artist and a creative person living a dream in sunny Los Angeles,” although his Insta page says he resides in Malibu.

The two seem to be content and happy with their relationship right now, and there doesn’t seem to be any wedding wells in the future, at least according to Henry. When E! asked him about his future and a wedding, he simply said that he was “thankful for the present and excited to see where it leads.”

