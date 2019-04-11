How to Watch Pauly D & Vinny Dating Show Online

Double Shot at Love with Vinny and Pauly D premieres on MTV tonight at 8/7 c. The show is a continuation of the Shot at Love franchise, which previously starred Tila Tequila and twins Rikki and Vikki Mongeon.

The official description for the series states, “20 contestants who will face off against one another in hopes of winning the love of DJ Pauly D and Vinny. The boys may get to choose who stays and who goes, but the ladies hold the ultimate power to decide whose love they’re competing for – making this a reality-dating show unlike any other.”

‘Double Shot at Love’ Preview

Vinny and Pauly D recently talked about why they did the show with Entertainment Weekly. “I always wanted to do a dating type show, and then when it came to us with my best friend Vinny as well, I was like, ‘I’m going to take advantage of this opportunity that both of us are single, let’s do this together’,” Pauly said. “There’s nobody else I’d rather do it with.”

Vinny added that the chemistry between him and Pauly was what made the offer so appealing. “It was a perfect combination, because Pauly and I would always love to do any show together and we always wanted our own show, but we were also single and I’m avid Bachelor fan and I love dating shows, so just the two things combined was perfect timing and it worked out,” he explained.

Pauly D went on to say that he wanted the Jersey Shore personality to be a big part of the new show. “We wanted to put our personality into this. So if you’re dating us, you have to date both of us basically, because whoever I end up with is going to have this guy for the rest of their life anyway since he’s my best friend,” he said. “And then also, we’re pranksters, so you have to constantly be keeping up with our pranks all season. Without spoiling it, how did the girls react to your pranks? It was bad.”

Vinny told Decider that he wants to end up with a certain kind of woman. “I grew up very traditional. But what’s funny is that I cook, so I would never really even expect a woman to cook for me, unless she really knew how to throw down,” he reasoned. “Which probably won’t be better than my mom anyway, and I eat so particular that I do cook. So it’s not even that, it’s not that kind of traditional. It’s just someone making a fresh space for you to live in, it feels good.”