Zoe Levin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Zoe Levin is the 25-year-old star of Netflix’s new comedy “Bonding.” Levin takes on the role of dominatrix Tiff in the newest streaming hit.

The Chicago-born actress was previously best known for her roles in “Palo Alto” in 2014 and as Kara Souders Fox’s “Red Band Society” between 2014 and 2015.

In “Bonding,” Levin takes on the role of Tiff, a student who moonlights as a dominatrix. Tiff is joined by old friend, Pete, who is played by Brendan Scannell. Pete acts as Tiff’s dominatrix assistant. The show’s seven episodes dropped on April 24.

Here’s what you need to know about the star of “Bonding:”

1. Unlike Many of Her Contemporaries, Levin Is Based Out of Chicago

Levin told Refinery29 in a 2014 interview that she was based out of Chicago, saying, “I really love the fact that I’m not based in L.A. or New York. My home base is in Chicago.” Levin added that whenever she needs to forget about work, she enjoys hanging out with her high school friends.

According to an article on the school’s website, Levin did spend a good deal of time in Los Angeles while she attended Loyola Marymount for a year, studying communications. In 2012, Levin was quoted as saying, “LA is really different from Chicago because it’s all very spread out. I miss the beauty of Chicago. I never realized how special the city was until I left. There’s no place in the world like it.”

2. Levin’s Next Project Is Directed by James Franco

According to Levin’s IMDb page, her next role will see her star in a James Franco-directed movie, “The Long Home,” based on a novel by William Gay, which is due out later this year. Franco also stars in the movie, alongside Ashton Kutcher and Josh Hartnett.

3. Levin Has Said That Her Dream Role Would Be Any Part With Tom Hanks & Christian Bale

Speaking to her school’s website, Levin said that her dream role would be any part that would see her act alongside Christian Bale and Tom Hanks. Levin added, “I would also love to be in a movie directed by Wes Anderson or the Cohen Brothers.”

Levin was being interviewed by her school website as she had just starred in “The Way, Way, Back,” with Steve Carrell and Sam Rockwell. Speaking about Carrell, Levin said, “Steve is a very down-to-earth guy. We bonded over our love for Chicago. He started his career out at Second City, the famous improv theater.”

4. Levin Once Wondered if She Had ‘Resting Mean Face’

Levin told the Chicago Sun-Times in 2014 that she was typically cast as a “mean girl” in projects which led to the actress pondering, “Maybe I have resting mean face?” Levin discussed this further in an interview with Interview Magazine regarding her role in “Red Band Society,” saying, “The bitchy cheerleader type—you don’t often see the interior dynamic of those kinds of characters, especially on TV.”

5. Levin Said the Confidence Needed to Portray a Dominatrix Was Difficult

Shortly before “Bonding” dropped, Levin told Bustle that the “biggest thing” that the actress had to get over prior to filming was “having to put on the confidence to be a dominatrix.” Levin said that being dressed up in the garb associated with being a dominatrix helped greatly.

Levin added that she had been interested in the world of sex work after viewing the documentary, “Hot Girls Wanted.” Levin said, “Sex work and the power young girls find in it was something I really wanted to explore. How confusing it can be, but also how empowering.”

