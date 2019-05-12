‘American Idol’ 2019 Top 5 Spoilers on the Contestants Tonight

The top 5 contestants from American Idol 2019 are performing tonight in a live, coast-to-coast broadcast, for America’s votes. Only 3 of them will move on to the finale. The theme of the episode is in multiple parts, with a focus on the legendary Elton John. Gold Derby has reported that the performances follow The Songs of Elton John, Bobby Bones Choice, and Mother’s Day dedications. The official ABC description of tonight’s episode states, “The journey to find the next superstar continues as the remaining five Idol hopefuls leave it all on the stage, singing their hearts out to win America’s vote and land themselves a spot in the coveted “American Idol” season finale. In this episode, each contestant will perform three songs: a pick from in-house mentor, Bobby Bones; a song dedicated to their heroes in honor of Mother’s Day; and a selection from Elton John’s world-renowned catalog. To help prepare for this week’s theme, contestants will be the first to watch the highly anticipated feature film Rocketman, an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years.”

If you would like to know the spoilers on what to expect from tonight’s performances, we have the rundown on each. And, for those who have been out of the loop, we also have brief descriptions of each of the remaining top 5 contestants. Read on for the performance spoilers and additional contestant details below.

Alejandro Aranda

Ever since Aranda’s first audition on the show this season, the judges, as well as the fans, have been drawn to him. He has been a front-runner from the start of the season. He is a professional performer and his performances have been consistently good. The Huffington Post reported that Katy Perry has said that Aranda could definitely be the next winner of American Idol.

Wade Cota

Cota is known for his raspy, deep singing voice on the show and, ahead of tonight’s top 5 performances, Cota spoke with Billboard about why he thinks he has the chops to be this season’s winner. Cota said, “I think I should be the next American Idol because I don’t think a good life has been handed to a lot of people. I feel as if I am a good story of what doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger. I love my family so much and I just want to bring them home the win. I come from nothing, so I hope that my story and achievements can affect someone that feels empty and overwhelmed. I got out and so can they.”

Laine Hardy

You may remember Laine Hardy from the previous season of American Idol, as a contestant, but he has definitely left his mark this season, as one of the fan-favorites. Hardy started out just playing the guitar for a friend’s audition this season, but the judges pleaded with him to re-enter the competition. His friend didn’t make it as far as he has. And, for those wondering if Hardy is single, he reportedly has a girlfriend.

Madison Vandenburg

Vandenburg is a 17-year-old high school student from Cohoes, New York, whose voice is beyond her years. Ahead of tonight’s episode, Vandenburg spoke with Billboard and said, “I’ve worked most of my childhood years pursuing music and it’s been my dream to be an American Idol ever since I was a little girl. To win this competition would change my life forever and give me a platform to share the power of music to those who need it. It would make all the years of effort I’ve put in worth it.”

Laci Kaye Booth

Music is a great passion of Booth’s and it is in her blood, as her father, Jody Booth is a famous musician. Jody Booth is a country singer who didn’t always have the best relationship with his daughter, but the two ended up being able to mend their relationship and they found a great bond over music together.

When it comes to tonight’s performances, here are some of the spoilers on what to expect:

The Songs of Elton John

Alejandro Aranda – “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word”

Laci Kaye Booth – “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting”

Laine Hardy – “Something About the Way You Look Tonight”

Madison VanDenburg – “Your Song”

Wade Cota – “Rocket Man”

Bobby Bones’ Choice (not all have been spoiled)

Alejandro Aranda – “No Woman No Cry” by Bob Marley and the Wailers

Laci Kaye Booth – “The House that Built M” by Miranda Lambert

Madison VanDenburg – “What About Us” by Pink

Dedications (not all have been spoiled)

Alejandro Aranda – “Blesser”, which is an original song