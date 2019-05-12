There are only two episodes of American Idol 2019 left and there are 5 contestants remaining but only 3 of them will move forward to next week’s finale. The top 5 contestants on American Idol 2019 are performing for America’s votes tonight and voting is crucial. Each of the contestants will perform for America and their fates on the show will be revealed during tonight’s live broadcast. Two contestants will be eliminated tonight and there are no more “saves” left to use by the judges. So, whatever the outcome is, it’s permanent.

If you want your favorite singers to move forward to the finale, then you need to vote. Fortunately, there are several different ways to cast your votes, from texting to using the American Idol app, to voting for your favorites online.

According to ABC, “voting will open at the start of the nationwide simulcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will close during the show’s last commercial break. There will also be a nationwide vote during the live finale simulcast to determine who will be crowned the next American Idol.” ABC has also reported that, “When voting online at AmericanIdol.com/vote or in the American Idol app, you can reallocate your votes until the voting window closes. Just be sure to hit “save” each time you make a change to your votes!”

“American Idol” 2019 Voting Phone Numbers

According to ABC, when it comes to text message voting, you just have to text the designated number of the contestant you want to vote for and send it to “21523”. Here is the list of phone numbers and what to text for each of them, as listed on the official American Idol website.

Laine Hardy: text “1” to 21523

Wade Cota: text “6” to 21523

Madison Vandenburg: text “8” to 21523

Alejandro Aranda: text “11” to 21523

Laci Kaye Booth: text “13” to 21523

“American Idol” 2019 Voting Online & How to Use the Idol App

For those who want to vote for contestants online, you can also cast your votes via AmericanIdol.com/vote. You will need to create an account for yourself if you do not already have one. Voters must be at least 13 years old and located in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote on ABC.com or if you use the American Idol app.

ABC reports that, “You can sign up for an ABC account using your email address. In addition, to vote via the American Idol app (App Store and Google Play Store) or ABC app (App Store and Google Play Store), you must download and install the app to your compatible device.”

When it comes to tonight’s episode, which is the last one before the finale, ABC has released the following statement about voting, “American Idol continues its simulcast once again in all time zones across the country. For this episode, viewers will be able to vote by text, via AmericanIdol.com/vote and on the American Idol app during the show. Results will be revealed at the end of the show in real time, across all time zones. The episode will be rebroadcast during its normal time slot on Sunday at 8 – 10:01 p.m. PT on the West Coast.”