Animal Kingdom Season 4 Premiere Spoilers

Animal Kingdom season 4, TNT’s hit drama series, premieres tonight at 9/8c, and fans can look forward to an explosive start to the season, jam packed with plenty of drama, crime and new twists.

“Season 4 starts as the Codys pull off a risky robbery. Smurf and Pope remain at odds even as Pope finds a new outlet for his anger. Deran involves Adrian in the family business, and J tests the waters of his new identity outside the family,” the TNT synopsis for the first episode reads.

The season 4 trailer, which can be viewed below, features a chilling comment by Smurf (Ellen Barkin), who continues to reinforce her place as the head of the Cody clan, and reminding everybody that she is not someone to mess with: “Everything you have… everyone you ever loved… I’m gonna take it all.”

For those who need a recap, Animal Kingdom follows the story of a 17-year-old boy who moves in with his estranged relatives, the Codys, after the death of his mother. The Codys are a criminal family clan governed by the matriarch Janine “Smurf” Cody, who is played by Ellen Barkin. Smurf is protective of her family and will stop at nothing to make sure their secrets are safe.

In the promo above, J (Finn Cole) also reveals the group needs to continue to pull jobs until they no longer need Smurf to launder their money. Since J wants to cut Smurf out of their jobs altogether, they are forced to take on bigger, badder, and inevitably more dangerous jobs. Another synopsis for the first episode reads: “The Codys pull off a risky robbery that results in a big realization for Craig (Ben Robson),” according to another description reported by the International Business Times.

During the season 4 promo, Pope is also seen fighting in a caged ring. Fans know that Pope started to spiral out of control in season 3, so he may be using cage fighting as a new way to control his fury and his strained relationship with Smurf.

The episode will likely highlight Adrian’s fate as well, after he was busted for trying to board a plane with drugs in his surfboard during the season 3 finale. The synopsis teases that he may end up officially finding his place in the Cody family crime ring now that his surfing career is essentially over.

The Codys are already struggling to get along with each other, so the season will likely delve deeper into their already-rocky relationships with each other, and fans will hopefully get to see how each of their storyline plays out by the end of the season.

Here is the Season 4 logline, courtesy of Deadline:

Smurf (Ellen Barkin) is back on top and reminding her boys who’s boss no matter whom she hurts in the process. (“Everything I do, I do for this family,” she insists.) Trapped with Smurf and becoming increasingly unhinged, Pope (Shawn Hatosy) has found new and dangerous ways to deal with his anger. J (Finn Cole) continues to scheme about how to take over the family business, Craig (Ben Robson) plots one of their most difficult heists, and Deran (Jake Weary) is worried about his future with Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark). As always, outsiders move in to threaten the Cody’s fragile peace, including Angela (newly recurring Emily Deschanel), the former best friend of J’s deceased mother and a recovering junkie who tries to snake her way back into the family’s good graces. A new criminal crew also is introduced with a surprising connection to the Codys.

For those looking to binge on earlier seasons before season 4 premieres, Animal Kingdom‘s Season 3 is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch the season 4 premiere of the show, only on TNT.

