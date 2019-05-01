Billboard Music Awards 2019 Performers & Performances

Tonight is the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, also known as the BBMAs. It’s a night to celebrate achievements in music from over the past year and Kelly Clarkson has returned to, again, host the big event. She was the host last year and she is back to perform the song “Broken and Beautiful” from the new UglyDolls movie. Just last night, Clarkson performed the song, for the first time, on The Voice results show. Clarkson is a coach on the show with her UglyDolls co-star Blake Shelton. The animated film also stars several other big music artists and actors including Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Pitbull, Gabriel Iglesias, Wanda Sykes, Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha, Lizzo, and Emma Roberts.

And, not only is Nick Jonas a co-star of Clarkson’s but he’s also one of the performers at tonight’s BBMAs. Get a rundown on the performers, along with what’s in store for the performances below.

Billboard Music Awards 2019 Performers

Taylor Swift will reportedly open the awards show and this is a major moment for T-Swift fans, as she’s been away from awards show stages for a while. She will take the stage with Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie to perform her latest single “Me!” in a debut performance. And, in addition to performing with Swift, Urie will perform the song “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” with his band.

The band BTS is set to perform alongside Halsey, to sing the song “Boy with Luv”. And, like Urie, this isn’t Halsey’s only performance of the night. She is reported to be performing “Without Me” as well.

Madonna is teaming up with Maluma for a performance of their song “Medellín” and TMZ has reported that Madonna is going all out, even using her own money to make this performance larger than life. She is said to be spending $5 million on the performance, which will feature holograms and CGI effects.

Another big performance expected is from this year’s BBMAs Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey, who will be celebrating her honor onstage. Paula Abdul is also set to perform a medley of her Greatest Hits and she never fails to disappoint with her dance moves.

And, let’s not forget about the Jonas Brothers, who recently got back together after an estimated decade away from an awards show stage together. Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas have been apart as performers for years and they recently got together. They also have announced a big summer tour. The trio will execute a performance of their recent hit single “Sucker”.

Billboard has reported that Ciara is singing her song “Thinkin Bout You” tonight and other performers in the BBMAs lineup include Khalid, Lauren Daigle, Dan + Shay, and Tori Kelly. Ariana Grande was recently announced as a performer, but her performance is said to be pre-recorded from her Sweetener World Tour, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Her performance will be of her song “7 Rings”.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards airs tonight, on May 1, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, on the NBC network. Tune in to see your favorite artists in action.