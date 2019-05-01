Cardi B and Offset’s Baby Photos

In early 2017, Cardi B began publicly dating rapper Offset. The two became engaged within a matter of months, and in June 2018, TMZ unearthed a marriage license between the two that Cardi B later revealed was valid.

In July 2018, Cardi B gave birth to the couple’s first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Then, earlier this year, Offset shared a video of the events leading up to Kulture’s birth.

Unlike some celebrity couples, Cardi B and Offset haven’t been too shy about sharing photos of their daughter publicly on social media. In December 2018, Cardi B posted her first-ever pic of her daughter’s face. It boats over 9 million likes to date.

Since then, she’s continued to sporadically update her profile with snaps of her young daughter. Check out some of the top pics below.

Kulture is one of Offset’s four children. He had his first when he was 17. In a February interview with Haute Living, the Migos rapper shared, “The journey of fatherhood was kind of tough for me at first… I was trying to find myself. I didn’t have much direction on what it meant to be a father.” He added, “I definitely made some mistakes, but I have no regrets…”

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been on-and-off-again, even in the public eye. In December 2018, Cardi took to Instagram to announce her split from Offset in a video. She said, “We’ve got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out for us for a long time… It’s nobody’s fault, I just guess we grew out of love. But we’re not together anymore.”

Then, three months later, the made an appearance together at the Grammys. Side by side, the duo accepted the award for Best Rap Album.

Tonight, Cardi B has raked up the most nominations of the year at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, including one for “Top Artist” and “Top Female Artist.” If past awards shows are any indication, the two will make their red carpet appearances together.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was born and raised in the Bronx, New York City. She rose to fame after posting videos on Vine and Instagram. Then, in 2015, she became a cast member on Love & Hip Hop: New York, subsequently releasing two mixtapes. To date, the “Bodak Yellow” singer has earned three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, which is more than any other female rapper. She has also won a Grammy Award, three AMAs, three MTV Music Video Awards, nine BET Hip Hop Awards, a Billboard Music Awards, and holds two Guinness World Records.