Bettie Jenifer, Chris Attoh’s Wife, Shot Dead in Maryland

Bettie Jenifer, Chris Attoh’s wife, was shot dead in Greenbelt, Maryland on May 10. She was 44 years old. Jenifer married Attoh in 2018 following his divorce from Damilola Adegbite. The Greenbelt Police Department said in a statement on May 11 that Jenifer had been chased through the parking lot of an office building at around 5:00 p.m. before being shot in the head.

The suspect had not been identified and remains at-large, police said. The office is located along the 6300 block of Ivy Lane in Greenbelt, 16 miles northeast of Washington D.C. The Greenbelt PD said in their statement that Jenifer attempted to flee after seeing the shooter, the gunman managed to fire several rounds, at least one of which fatally struck her. Jenifer was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect had been described as a thin black male with black hair. The car he escaped in is thought to have been blue.

NBC Washington reports that Jenifer worked at a staffing company, located on the first floor of the building. NAIJ reports that Attoh had been in Los Angeles on a movie set but flew straight to Maryland upon hearing the tragic news.

On May 5, it was widely reported in Ghana that Attoh had deleted all of the photos showing him with Jenifer from his Instagram page. The couple had married in a private ceremony in North Kaneshie, Accra, Ghana, less than a year before Jenifer’s death. In an Instagram post at the time the couple was married, Attoh wrote, via the Guardian Nigeria, “I want to thank God for his love and for hearing my prayers, indeed when the sun appears, all things are suddenly seen with clarity!!! Thank you Jesus, thank you lord!!! ❤❤❤.”

Attoh has a son, Brian, with his previous wife. Ghana Web reported that Attoh said in a September 2017 interview that the reason his marriage to Adegbite did not work was because she had not been “submissive” to him. Attoh said, “When you love someone it is important to be able to forgive, to be able to respect, to be able to submit. As a woman, you need to trust the captain of the ship. It’s really important if you want peace in your home.”

At the time of her marriage to Attoh, Jenifer was described as being a native of the Caribbean who now lives in the U.S. According to her LinkedIn page, Jenifer was the owner of Express Employment Professionals in Greenbelt. A company she founded in 2012. Jenifer was a graduate of Temple University and Walden University.

