Caitlin Fink: Stockton High School Student Wants to Become Porn Star

Caitlin Fink, a Bear Creek High School student, told her school newspaper that she in the process of entering the porn industry. The publication of the interview is the source of huge controversy in the Lodi Unified School District in Stockton, California, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.

The controversy is over whether or not the interview, which was done by junior Bailey Kirkeby, should be published at all. It could also result in the firing of the Bruin Voice’s faculty advisor, Kathi Duffel. The issue is due to be published on May 3. Kirkeby told the Chronicle that the interview is not really about sex but is about Caitlin “as a person.” Kirkeby added that the story focuses on Fink’s struggles and that criticism of the newspaper goes against the newspaper’s first amendment rights.

Speaking to the Chronicle regarding the scandal, Fink, 18, said, “People see the porn world as taboo. But I see it as a natural thing. You’re just taking off your clothes. It’s the human body… I’m 18, what I’m doing is legal, and I don’t see why everyone is making such a big deal out of it.”

Fink went on to tell the newspaper that she has sold naked videos on Snapchat and PornHub and is in the process of trying to become a stripper in San Fransico. Fink is reported to have signed a contract with PornHub.

Fink also said that she is affiliated with the adult modeling agency, Motley Models. There is no mention of Fink on the agency’s website. Heavy.com has reached out to the agency in an attempt to confirm if they represent Fink. According to Fink’s Facebook page, which was last updated in March 2019, she works at a Red Robin Gourmet Burger restaurant. Fink also runs track for Bear Creek High School.

Fink has numerous posts on her Twitter page that see her asking money from “Sugar Daddy’s” who will support her. In another tweet, from March 2019, Fink asks if Pornhub or Brazzers, another porn company, would be interested in signing her. On another social media profile, a user seemed surprised saying, “i’d thought you’d be more sexual?” Fink responded by saying, “I see it as strictly business.” Posts on that page also indicate that Fink is a lesbian but that she plans to perform in straight pornography after she leaves high school.

