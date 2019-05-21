Cody Ko: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cody Ko is a Canadian American YouTube personality who has been accused of cyberbullying by fellow YouTube star Jake Paul. Ko first became popular on Vine, and he is one half of the Tiny Meat Gang podcast.

On Saturday, Jake Paul released a video accusing Cody Ko of cyberbullying him. Paul took issue with a video Ko had posted criticizing his rap “My Teachers,” a diss track about teachers. Paul’s video is 17 minutes long, and it shows the YouTuber confronting Ko at a salon where he had just had his hair cut. Paul then watches the confrontation back and adds his commentary. You can watch the video below:

The majority of commenters appear to be on Ko’s side of the feud. Though Paul claims that Ko, “shits on people to get famous,” some YouTube commenters believe Paul was attempting to ride the coattails of recent high profile YouTube feuds like the one between James Charles and Tati.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Cody Ko and Jake Paul First Met When Ko Was a Backend Developer for the YouTube Talent Agency Fullscreen

When Ko and Paul met, Ko worked behind the scenes as a developer for Fullscreen. Fullscreen helps influencers grow their following and partner with brands for paid content opportunities. According to their website, the company represents many prominent YouTube stars including Machine Gun Kelly, Slyfox Family, and Andrea Russett.

hey guys whats up just logged on sorry i was busy cyber bullying people — Cody Ko (@codyko) May 19, 2019

In his video, Paul said, “I saw this Cody Ko guy for the first time when he was working at Fullscreen, which is like a YouTube community network, as a little backend tech developer.” According to Mashable, Ko was a senior software engineer at Fullscreen. He holds a computer science degree from Duke University.

2. Ko Has Criticized Paul in the Past

Though Ko has not launched a harassment or trolling campaign against Paul at any time, he has posted some videos that were critical of Paul’s work. He called Paul’s “My Teachers” diss track “cringe,” going on to say, “the people that teach the youth of America. Teachers who make 30 grand a year, and who take care of your piece of shit kids every single day. Jake Paul did a diss track about those people.”

Ko posts many “cringe” videos on his popular YouTube channel criticizing everything from ASMR to vape hotboxing. He has over 2 million YouTube subscribers and 1.22 million Twitter followers.

3. Ko First Gained a Following as a Vine Personality

Though Cody Ko is now best known for his YouTube channel, he originally became popular thanks to his Vine videos starting in 2013. Videos like “Cool Dad” and “Rich Kid Sings Drake” were looped millions of times on the repeating video platform. Ko’s fans have created compilation videos on YouTube that show off all of his best Vines.

Unlike some other Vine stars who created elaborate loops, Cody Ko relied on a simple, relatable style. His impressions were authentic, easy, and highly shareable because he did not seem to be trying too hard. Much of his material is inspired by awkward and strange behavior he witnesses on social media, and he does often critique other social media personalities.

4. Ko Also Stars as One of The Real Bros of Simi Valley

In addition to his own YouTube channel and his podcast hosting duties, Ko appears in the YouTube series The Real Bros of Simi Valley as Wade. The Real Bros satirizes reality TV and takes on the immature lifestyles of privileged young men who have not outgrown their high school behaviors. The show also stars Nick Colletti and Colleen Donovan.

Prior to his role on The Real Bros of Simi Valley, Ko has appeared on The Boonies, Zall Good, and Camp Unplug.

5. Ko Was Born in Canada but He Now Lives in California

According to his Wikipedia page, Ko was born in Calgary, Alberta. He came to the states for college, attending Duke University in North Carolina.

Ko’s girlfriend is fellow YouTube personality Kelsey Kreppel. Kelsey’s only response to Jake Paul’s accusations against her boyfriend has been a retweet of Sarah Baska.