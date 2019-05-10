WATCH: Tati Westbrook Shuts Down James Charles With 43 Minute Video

YouTube beauty guru Tati Westbrook has officially ended her friendship and working relationship with fellow make-up blogger, James Charles, and she did not mince words when filming her thoughts for everyone to see. Westbrook posted a 43 minute take-down video on YouTube entitled “Bye, Sister,” for which many believe will put Charles’ entire career in a coffin.

Captioning the lengthy confessional video, Westbrook wrote “This is the hardest video I’ve ever had to make, please try to watch the entire video before commenting. If you must comment, please keep it respectful. xo’s ~ Tati.” This video is both sad and surprising as Westbrook and Charles have shared a strong mentor/mentee relationship for years. he even did the beauty blogger’s make-up on her wedding day. But now, the friendship appears to be beyond repair, and for much deeper reasons than mere competing beauty brands.

“I know [James] has a way of getting what he wants,” Westbrook said. “There’s so much going on with James Charles right now that I do not support, that I do not agree with… Fame, power and a fat bank account will change almost anyone. If you don’t have people that will tell you to your face that you are doing the wrong things, you will change.”

And with a nod to blogger Gabriel Zamora’s claims, Westbrook, 37, said of her feud with Charles, “it’s way more than just vitamins.” The two have been embroiled in a tense social battle over the past month. Westbrook owns Halo Beauty, a beauty supplement company, and she felt betrayed when Charles posted a video promoting her competition, Sugar Bear Hair. In April, she posted a video saying, “Through this whole journey in YouTube, I feel like have been someone who’s been super supportive to my friends. When you do so much for people in your life and they not only don’t return the favor, but they just don’t even see you… I feel really used.”

On April 23, Charles, 19, responded with an apology video, and many fans on Twitter are awaiting to see how he will react to Westbrook’s most recent confessional.

In the video posted on May 10, Westbrook said, “I tried to be that person for you, James. I really tried,” describing how she wanted be his mentor and help his career. “I don’t think there’s any getting through to you and I don’t want to be friends with you, I don’t want to be associated with you and I need to say that very publicly so that chapter can be closed.”

The issues Westbrook has with Charles go way beyond her feeling offended and used, she also condemns his desire to become romantically involved with straight men.

“It’s really disgusting to manipulate someone’s sexuality, especially when they are still emerging into adulthood, and don’t quite have everything figured out,” Tati said. “You are using your fame, your power, your money to play with peoples emotions. You’re threatening to ruin them, you’re threatening to embarrass them and you’re doing that to have them behave sexually in your favor, even if they’re straight. And you know what? That’s not okay. That behavior is not okay.”

Westbrook keeps the tea coming in her tell-all video, speaking to all her viewers, not just Charles. “Whether you’re a woman, a man, gay, straight, bi, whatever sexual orientation you are, that is your personal call and it is not for someone else to take. It is not for someone else to play with. It is not for someone else to mess with. And how dare you laugh about it and make meme, after meme, and retweet, and this, and that, and ‘I love straight boys’ and make it a joke. Because this behavior is not normal. It’s not okay. Cracking someone’s sexuality is not an escape room. This is sh*t that will follow them for the rest of their lives. You need someone to tell you to stop it. That’s what I did, in your kitchen, in front of Gabriel Zamora.”

