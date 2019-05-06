DJ Khaled Reacts to This Question About Success & It’s Brilliant

It may be cliche to say that over the last couple of years mega producer, DJ Khaled has literally offered you major keys to success and showed you how to be grateful.

If you’re tardy to the party, those two phrases are actually names of his last two successful albums that feature the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Drake Nicki Minaj and more.

While many recognize DJ Khaled as a snapchat phenomenon, his journey is a testament to hard work and never giving up.

Some of you saw Khaled before you knew who he was? Remember at the beginning of Fat Joe’s “Lean Back” song he shouts out: ‘Yeah Khaled I see you!?’

Fast forward to the 0:35 mark to view.

Yup he was referencing DJ Khaled!

Before Khaled was the Terror Squad’s DJ or was a producer, he was a radio personality. In the late 90s DJ Khaled co-hosted The Luke Show with 2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke on Miami’s WEDR 99 Jamz.

For seven years he also hosted a show with Miami radio personality K Foxx on 99 Jamz. Fast forward to today, the journey has been worth it.

“Life every day inspires me,” DJ Khaled told me on Scoop B Radio.

“God gave us life and we should never take that for granted and not just that but I have a lot of people that rely on me. I take care of my mother and father and I have a son.”

Being the snapchat king, having a successful album and being a father has given the 41-year old Miami, Florida resident a zereoed-in perspective.

“But God is the inspiration,” said DJ Khaled. “He keeps us and gives us the strength everyday to embrace the blessings.”

Plus we can have fun in between like that time DJ Khaled intoduced us to the Wild Thoughts Salsa Dance!

Think it is safe to say that business is booming!

“It’s amazing and I’m not going to take it for granted,” said DJ Khaled.

“I’m going to just keep going hard.”

Going hard he does!

Recently Khaled appeared in a commercial with LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger for James’ nutritional supplement brand, Ladder.

Per USA Today LeBron Wire’s Erik García Gundersen:

Schwarzenegger and LeBron have shared a business partner for quite some time in Paul Wachter, but Ladder is the first project where the two megastars have worked together.

🤣🤣 @schwarzenegger had @djkhaled and I like! 😑😤🤷🏾‍♂️ At least we can agree on @weareladder for after our workout 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/T4QLlw451u — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 24, 2019

LeBron’s trainer Mike Mancias, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and supermodel Cindy Crawford are also forward-facing members of the Ladder group.