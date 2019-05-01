E! Red Carpet BBMAs 2019: Network Guide to the Billboard Music Awards

The E! Network has built itself up over the years and has become a staple on the red carpet for awards shows. In turn, the network usually puts together a large suite of content around each event that they cover, from the Grammys, to the Golden Globe Awards, to the Oscars, to the Billboard Music Awards. So, for E! red carpet watchers out there, we have the rundown of their BBMAs coverage for today and tomorrow as well. Check out the details on what to expect, start times and the programming schedule below.

E! Live from the Red Carpet: Billboard Music Awards 2019

This year’s E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Billboard Music Awards special features red carpet arrivals, reveals, and A-list interviews. This will air from 6 – 8 p.m. ET, when the awards show begins.

According to E!, while Seacrest and Rancic are often known to be on the red carpet, tonight, neither will be present. E! News co-host Jason Kennedy running the show alongside iHeartMedia’s Tanya Rad will head up the red carpet coverage.

The official E! synopsis of what to expect reads, “Per usual, the on-air program promises a whole roster of celebrity cameos and candid interviews with the award show’s best and brightest. That means Live From the Red Carpet‘s prospective audiences can expect to see Jason and Tanya chatting with lots of industry talents, hopefully including but certainly not limited to: the event’s host Kelly Clarkson, its 2019 Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey (who’s slated to perform a mashup of her greatest hits later on in the evening) and this year’s leading nominee, Cardi B. And with beloved music industry folks like Drake, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Post Maloneand Lady Gaga all up for awards, an on-camera appearance from your favorite artist(s) on the carpet seems pretty much unavoidable, especially since Jason and Tanya won’t be the only ones asking the questions this year. For the first time, E! is unveiling a host-less ‘star stop’ along the BBMA carpet, which asks celebrities to answer pre-recorded questions from fans dealt out via a TV monitor.”

Additional BBMAs Coverage on E!

Daily Pop – On May 2, 2019, which is tomorrow, Daily Pop will air at 12 p.m. with E! correspondents Carissa Culiner, Morgan Stewart and Justin Sylvester giving a recap of the BBMAs.

Live From E! – This will air at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, on E!, with hosts Will Marfuggi and Melanie Bromley giving their rundown of the awards show.

E! News – At 7 p.m., also on May 2nd, Jason Kennedy and Giuliana Rancic will go over the big moments and highlights from the 2019 BBMAs.

Fans can also follow E!’s @stylecollective on Instagram.

