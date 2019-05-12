Happy Game of Thrones & Happy Mother’s Day! The Best Memes & Tweets

Happy Mother’s Day and happy Game of Thrones day! The HBO show has a unique way of making Mother’s (and Father’s) days extra special, and this is the last Mother’s Day episode we’ll enjoy in the series. Here’s a look at some of the best memes for Game of Thrones on Mother’s Day. (This post might have spoilers for Season 8 so far and previous seasons.)

So Game of Thrones doesn’t always have the best track record for heartwarming Mother’s Day or Father’s Day episodes. On Father’s Day 2014, Tyrion killed his dad Tywin. Happy Father’s Day.

Tyrion killed Tywin on Father’s Day 2014… who’s going down on Mother’s Day 2019? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/s42ONdOfly — ThronelessKingz (@ThronelessKingz) May 11, 2019

So now some fans are wondering if a mom will die on Mother’s Day. Maybe Cersei?

Arya walking into next week about to kill Cersei on mother's day #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/19uPts3nQH — Nick Klawitter (@RealNickKlaw) May 6, 2019

Or the Mother of Dragons?

Is the #GameOfThrones “Mother of Dragons” going to die tomorrow on Mother’s Day? 🤔 #JustAThought — Nathan Dean (@NathanDean904) May 11, 2019

Unfortunately, Dany has lost two of her children already, including Rhaegal who was just lost last week. So this won’t be a happy episode for her. :(

#GameOfThrones coming on on Mother's Day is honestly the best gift ever pic.twitter.com/GioEWUenEd — mona lisa vito (@foxyjnm) May 11, 2019

Then again, a major Tower of Joy flashback did happen on Mother’s Day and that was happy mom-related news. So there’s hope for tonight.

By the way, not all moms are happy about Game of Thrones being on tonight.

Thanks #GOT! My husband says we can’t go to our annual @TopgolfAtlanta Mother’s Day outing because he can’t miss #GameofThrones — angela b (@brew005) May 9, 2019

Fans are already sharing great Mother’s Day themed memes, but it’s also fun to dig into the archives for some perfect Mother’s Day memes from past seasons. Remember when Jon Snow didn’t know who his mom was? Well, now he’s not supposed to share who she is, so only a little has changed.

Or this one:

This meme was so dark and so perfect:

And old one but still accurate:

And yes, this would be a great Mother’s Day gift if it really existed. Eternal youth.

This one’s really old but really funny.

And not a meme, but let’s take a moment to remember this great act of forgiveness extended to a mom on Mother’s Day.

Here are some more recent Mother’s Day memes and jokes, along with Mother’s Day episode worries.

You know, Sunday is Mother's Day. It's also #GameofThrones day. What are the odds of them taking out some real MOTHERS on Mother's Day, eh? pic.twitter.com/NcRFiKyV36 — Bloody Popcorn (@BloodyPopcorn) May 10, 2019

When my mom wants to go out for dinner on Mother's Day at 7 but #GameofThrones comes on at 9 pic.twitter.com/rOfyASmYUh — Mr Mojo Risin' (@psk4prez) May 8, 2019

Just realized #GameOfThrones episode five is basically the battle against Mother’s, on Mother’s Day 🧐 #ThursdayThoughts — Kaylynn Bolyard (@kaylynn_fleming) May 9, 2019

If Dany dies, fans will be heartbroken on Mother’s Day.

They’re really gonna kill off Dany on Mother’s Day aren’t they #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0dK16ymBHN — Nicole (@NDorigan36) May 6, 2019

Not so much if it’s Cersei though.

Cersei is going to die on Mother's Day. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/sOqtNEBGP3 — Blake Neiman (@13lake) May 6, 2019

This Mother’s Day meme for Dany aged well.

As did this one, lol:

Who will live and who will die on Game of Thrones for Mother’s Day? It won’t be much longer before we find out.