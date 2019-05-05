‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4: What Time & Channel Does GoT Air Around the World?

Tonight is the fourth episode of Game of Thrones and the beginning of the second half of the final season. Yes, Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 is here and after tonight there are only two episodes left in the series. Last week was the big battle and this week is the aftermath. You’ll likely want to watch tonight’s episode live so no one spoils you on what happens. When does Game of Thrones start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about episode 4, including details about channels where you can watch it all around the world.

DATE: Sunday, May 5, 2019

TV CHANNEL: Game of Thrones will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Here is a list of the TV stations that are airing Game of Thrones around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)

Arab League OSN, MBC4 Argentina HBO Argentina Australia Showcase Austria Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Bangladesh HBO Belgium 2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux Bosnia and Herzegovina HBO Brazil HBO Brazil Bulgaria HBO Bulgaria Canada HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase China CCTV-1 (censored version) Colombia HBO Croatia HBO, HRT Cyprus ANT1 Cyprus Czech Republic HBO, CT2 Denmark HBO Nordic, C More, TV3 Estonia Fox Life, ETV2 Finland HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2 France OCS Choc, Canal+ Germany Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Greece NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV Hungary HBO Iceland Stöð 2 India HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD Ireland Sky Atlantic Israel Yes Oh Italy Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4 Japan Star Channel Kosovo Klan Kosova Latvia Fox Life Lithuania BTV Macedonia HBO Malaysia HBO Asia Mexico HBO Moldova HBO Montenegro HBO Netherlands Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4 New Zealand SoHo, Prime Norway HBO Nordic, C More, NRK Pakistan HBO Pakistan Philippines HBO Philippines Poland HBO Portugal Syfy Romania HBO Russia Fox Life, Ren-TV Serbia HBO Slovakia HBO Slovenia Kanal A, HBO South Africa M-Net South Korea SCREEN Spain Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta Sweden HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1 Switzerland TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse Taiwan HBO Thailand HBO Turkey CNBC-e, e2, tvyo Ukraine TET, 1+1 United Kingdom Sky Atlantic, Sky1 United States HBO

EPISODE 4 PREMIERE TIME: 9:00 p.m. Eastern (8:00 p.m. Central) on May 5.

In the UK, the show will air at 2 a.m. BST on May 6 on Sky (simultaneously with the U.S. premiere) and then again May 6 at 9 p.m. BST. In France and Germany, it looks like the premiere is at 3 a.m., but you’ll want to double check your time zone to make sure.

By the way, if you watch on HBO NOw or GO in the U.S., you might get to start watching about three minutes before everyone else. The episodes sometimes premiere about 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO NOW or GO.

AFTER SHOW SPECIAL: Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan are hosting a Game of Thrones after show that will air on Twitter immediately after each show airs on the East coast. This show is called Talk of Thrones.

PREPARING FOR THE THIRD EPISODE: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch this preview below.

And here are some teasers that have aired.

Here’s a spoiler-filled review of what happened over the last three weeks.

The first two weeks were focused on character development and growth. Jon Snow rode a dragon in the premiere and found out about his true lineage. In the second episode, he told Dany the truth about who he is and Dany immediately worried about losing her claim to the Iron Throne. Of course, knowing Jon, he’s not really interested in that at all. This didn’t stop Dany from saving Jon when the Night King and Viserion fought him and Rhaegal in Episode 3, hurting Rhaegal pretty bad.

Sansa, meanwhile, had been viewing Dany with a lot of suspicion. But considering what Sansa has been through, it’s understandable. Arya and Gendry finally hooked up, and Missandei and Grey Worm made plans for their lives after the war. They all survived the battle, so their futures are still a possibility. After what happened, I’d imagine that Sansa and Dany might mend their problems with each other. And at the same time, Sansa and Tyrion grew closer during the battle.

But Dany lost Jorah, and she and Drogon mourned Jorah at the end. Theon also gave up his life to try to save Bran, but in the end it was Arya who unexpectedly bested the Night King.

Meanwhile, Cersei hired Bronn to kill Jaime and Tyrion, and we don’t know what he’s up to. Brienne is now a knight, thanks to Jaime. And Tormund is still delivering some much-needed comedic moments.

READ NEXT: Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 Brightened