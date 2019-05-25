‘Game of Thrones’ Schedule: Time & Date for Bonus Episode Documentary

Season 8 of Game of Thrones may be over, but the phenomenon isn’t quite finished yet. A “bonus episode” is airing on Sunday, May 26, 2019. The two-hour documentary is sure to entrance fans who aren’t quite ready to say goodbye to Westeros yet. Read on for more details about the schedule.
Title & Synopsis
The documentary bonus episode is called “The Last Watch.” HBO’s description reads: “An up-close and personal report from the trenches of production that reveals the tears and triumphs of the cast and crew involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life.”
The documentary will explore the actors’ experiences having lived with the show for years and now saying goodbye. According to HBO, the documentary “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields, and car-parks of Northern Ireland… Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”
Bonus Episode Release Date & Time
The bonus episode documentary will premiere on Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Note: The release date in the UK is May 27.)
It will air at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central with a runtime of two hours.
Season 8 Episode Lengths
The documentary will be the longest Game of Thrones premiere this season.
- Episode 1: 54 minutes
- Episode 2: 58 minutes
- Episode 3: 1 hour 22 minutes
- Episode 4: 1 hour 18 minutes
- Episode 5: 1 hour 20 minutes
- Episode 6 finale: 1 hour 20 minutes.
- The Last Watch documentary: 2 hours
Documentary Channel
Game of Thrones’ documentary will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. Here is a list of the stations that are airing it around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)
|Arab League
|OSN, MBC4
|Argentina
|HBO Argentina
|Asia
|HBO Asia (in 23 territories)
|Australia
|Showcase
|Austria
|Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
|Bangladesh
|HBO
|Belgium
|2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|HBO
|Brazil
|HBO Brazil
|Bulgaria
|HBO Bulgaria
|Canada
|HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase
|China
|CCTV-1 (censored version)
|Colombia
|HBO
|Croatia
|HBO, HRT
|Cyprus
|ANT1 Cyprus
|Czech Republic
|HBO, CT2
|Denmark
|HBO Nordic, C More, TV3
|Estonia
|Fox Life, ETV2
|Finland
|HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2
|France
|OCS Choc, Canal+
|Germany
|Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
|Greece
|NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV
|Hungary
|HBO
|Iceland
|Stöð 2
|India
|HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD
|Ireland
|Sky Atlantic
|Israel
|Yes Oh
|Italy
|Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4
|Japan
|Star Channel
|Kosovo
|Klan Kosova
|Latvia
|Fox Life
|Lithuania
|BTV
|Macedonia
|HBO
|Malaysia
|HBO Asia
|Mexico
|HBO
|Moldova
|HBO
|Montenegro
|HBO
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4
|New Zealand
|SoHo, Prime
|Norway
|HBO Nordic, C More, NRK
|Pakistan
|HBO Pakistan
|Philippines
|HBO Philippines
|Poland
|HBO
|Portugal
|Syfy
|Romania
|HBO
|Russia
|Fox Life, Ren-TV
|Serbia
|HBO
|Slovakia
|HBO
|Slovenia
|Kanal A, HBO
|South Africa
|M-Net
|South Korea
|SCREEN
|Spain
|Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta
|Sweden
|HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1
|Switzerland
|TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse
|Taiwan
|HBO
|Thailand
|HBO
|Turkey
|CNBC-e, e2, tvyo
|Ukraine
|TET, 1+1
|United Kingdom
|Sky Atlantic, Sky1
|United States
|HBO
To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.
READ NEXT: Where Was Jon Snow Going in the Game of Thrones Finale?