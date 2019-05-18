‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 6 Finale Schedule: Time, TV Channel, Title, & Date

The final episode of Game of Thrones is about to air. It is far too soon and there are still too many unanswered questions. Fans just are not ready to say goodbye. Here’s a look at HBO’s schedule and details for the last episode, followed by the documentary.
Finale Title & Details
Out of everything we know about the Season 8 schedule, the episode titles are the toughest to learn. This past week, HBO didn’t even release the fifth episode’s title when the episode aired, as it usually does. The episode title wasn’t shared until after the episode finished airing. The title for Episode 5 was “The Bells” and for those who had heard about certain leaks, it was a pretty spoiler-filled title.
Episode 1 of Season 8 was called “Winterfell,” but that title was not released until right when the episode aired. The title for Episode 2 was “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” There was actually a lot of deeper meaning and layers to that episode title, which you can read about in Heavy’s story here. The title for Episode 3 was “The Long Night.” That was one of the many titles “leaked” or guessed. It was also a reference to the mythical Long Night that a coming prequel is rumored to be exploring. Episode 4 was called “The Last of the Starks” and Episode 5 was called “The Bells.”
And now here we are, waiting on Episode 6’s title. The main rumor right now is “A Dream of Spring.” At one point, Wikipedia was edited to list the upcoming Season 8 episode titles as Winterfell (3), Exodus (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6). These were wrong. A separate rumored list claimed the titles would be Winter is Here (2), The Battle for Dawn (3), A Man with Honor (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6.) These were also wrong. It seems very unlikely that the rumored title is going to be correct.
TV Guide’s description for Episode 6 reads: “The new alliances and betrayals will determine the fate of everyone in Westeros while the Night King finally breaches the Wall alongside a full-grown dragon under his command… ” This has been TV Guide’s description for all the episodes this season so far, so there’s nothing new here.
Season 8 Episode 6 Finale Release Date & Time
The sixth episode of Season 8 will release on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Note: The release date for Season 8 Episode 6 in the UK is May 20.) Then next week, exactly one week later, HBO will air the documentary called The Last Watch.
Each episode of Game of Thrones will air at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central, including the documentary. Episode 6 is scheduled to end at 10:20 p.m. Eastern.
Season 8 Episode Lengths
Unfortunately, the first two episodes weren’t as long as fans were hoping. But that’s no longer true for the show.
- Episode 1: 54 minutes
- Episode 2: 58 minutes
- Episode 3: 1 hour 22 minutes
- Episode 4: 1 hour 18 minutes
- Episode 5: 1 hour 20 minutes
- Episode 6: 1 hour 20 minutes.
No episode is exactly hitting the 90-minute length that we had originally expected, but the last four episodes get close. Next week’s documentary, meanwhile, will be two hours long.
Season 8 Channels
Game of Thrones will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. Here is a list of the stations that are airing Game of Thrones around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.) The documentary next week will air on the same channels as the show.
|Arab League
|OSN, MBC4
|Argentina
|HBO Argentina
|Asia
|HBO Asia (in 23 territories)
|Australia
|Showcase
|Austria
|Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
|Bangladesh
|HBO
|Belgium
|2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|HBO
|Brazil
|HBO Brazil
|Bulgaria
|HBO Bulgaria
|Canada
|HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase
|China
|CCTV-1 (censored version)
|Colombia
|HBO
|Croatia
|HBO, HRT
|Cyprus
|ANT1 Cyprus
|Czech Republic
|HBO, CT2
|Denmark
|HBO Nordic, C More, TV3
|Estonia
|Fox Life, ETV2
|Finland
|HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2
|France
|OCS Choc, Canal+
|Germany
|Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
|Greece
|NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV
|Hungary
|HBO
|Iceland
|Stöð 2
|India
|HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD
|Ireland
|Sky Atlantic
|Israel
|Yes Oh
|Italy
|Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4
|Japan
|Star Channel
|Kosovo
|Klan Kosova
|Latvia
|Fox Life
|Lithuania
|BTV
|Macedonia
|HBO
|Malaysia
|HBO Asia
|Mexico
|HBO
|Moldova
|HBO
|Montenegro
|HBO
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4
|New Zealand
|SoHo, Prime
|Norway
|HBO Nordic, C More, NRK
|Pakistan
|HBO Pakistan
|Philippines
|HBO Philippines
|Poland
|HBO
|Portugal
|Syfy
|Romania
|HBO
|Russia
|Fox Life, Ren-TV
|Serbia
|HBO
|Slovakia
|HBO
|Slovenia
|Kanal A, HBO
|South Africa
|M-Net
|South Korea
|SCREEN
|Spain
|Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta
|Sweden
|HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1
|Switzerland
|TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse
|Taiwan
|HBO
|Thailand
|HBO
|Turkey
|CNBC-e, e2, tvyo
|Ukraine
|TET, 1+1
|United Kingdom
|Sky Atlantic, Sky1
|United States
|HBO
To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.
