Greg Morton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Greg Morton is a man of multiple trades. Comedian, artist, cartoonist, gamer, foodie, newsie, the list goes on and on per Morton’s Twitter account, but above all, he is an entertainer.

Morton, who makes his debut on America’s Got Talent season premiere on May 28th, will be able to showcase a variety of his skillset not only in front of the likes of Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel but also in front of a national audience.

Morton got his start as an entertainer in the animation and voice-over business as he worked as an animator for the Scooby and Scrappy-Doo Show, and provided voice-overs for several Saturday morning cartoon shows.

As Morton transitioned to stand-up comedy, he toured around the world and quickly became a club favorite, according to his profile on Laugh Factory’s website.

Here’s what you need to know about the cartoonist turned comedian:

1. Morton Went Viral in 2009 With His Satirical “Obamaman” Rendition of “Candyman” Greg Morton reached Internet fame in 2009 as his “Obamaman” version of “Candyman” spread far and wide across the Internet. The parody was made on The Bob & Tom Show, a nationally syndicated radio program where Morton is a regular guest.

The song takes a satirical look on how then President Obama handled the financial crisis of 2008.

As of today, the video has garnered more than 4.3 million views on YouTube.

Morton would also occasionally perform the song in the midst of some of his stand-up performances, which was usually a big hit with crowds.

2. Morton is Known for His Physical Style of Humor and Improvisational Skills

Morton has an especially expressive face and is known for his physical and slapstick style of humor. He takes uses specific style and makes light of current events, politics and pop culture throughout his performances.

According to Morton’s website, he performs at Planet Hollywood, The MGM, and the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City and Las Vegas regularly.

Morton has also been able to spread laughs across the globe, as he has performed in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK.

3. Morton Has Shared the Stage With Multiple Comedic Legends

According to Morton’s biography page on his website, the comedian has shared the stage with acts such as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

Morton has also opened for other entertainment acts outside of the comedy. “He has opened for Celine Dione, Dionne Warwick, Harry Connick Jr. and Luther Vandross at Radio City Music Hall in New York City,” Morton’s website says.

Morton’s profile on Laugh Factory gives props to Morton’s closing routine. “His show-stopping finale of pop star impersonations has been described by many club owners as the best closer in the business!”

4. Morton is a Veteran of the Just For Laughs Comedy Tour

Morton, who has built a reputation around his versatility of impersonations, topics and styles he brings to the stage is a long time veteran of the famous Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal.

Morton has performed at the festival four times, according to his website, and is well known for his love of Star Wars and his anxiety-ridden personality.

“His anxiety ridden persona is best described as someone who watches too much cable news. Audiences love Greg’s two minute rendition of the Star Wars Trilogy, currently seen on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend,” his profile reads.

5. The Late Tim Conway was a Major Inspiration for Morton

Morton, who grew up in a rural community, used to put on skits for his community similar to a variety show when he was young.

“I created this show where I put on costumes and act out skits and I’d have comedy mixed in,” Morton said in an interview after a show in Wichita. “And then when I saw this comedy thing I go like, ‘I wonder if I could take that and combine it with stand-up comedy, what kind of a show would that be,’ that would be a variety show. That would be like what I grew up with as a kid watching the Carol Burnett Show.”

His love for the Carol Burnett Show undoubtedly influenced Morton, as one of his favorite comedians was Tim Conway.

RIP TIM CONWAY. one of my major comedic influences https://t.co/e9zuubZDpu — Greg Morton (@GregMortonComic) May 14, 2019

Morton showed love to the variety show legend on Twitter after the comedian’s death earlier this month.

“RIP TIM CONWAY. one [sic] of my major comedic legends,” Morton wrote.